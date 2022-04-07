What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed that Make or Break will get a second season.
- Season one of the surfing docuseries will premiere on April 29.
Apple TV+ has announced that it has renewed its surfing docuseries for a second season ahead of the first season's premiere on April 29.
One of a growing number of Apple TV+ shows that got their second season greenlit before the first one had even aired, we now know that Make or Break will get a second season. The show will feature the world's best surfers and deliver "behind-the-scenes access to the world's best surfers as they battle for the world title at the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour."
Apple TV+ confirmed the news in a press release while also offering an idea of what we can expect from season one later this month.
"Make or Break" offers an intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments, and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men's and Women's WSL Championship Tour, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport.
Surf fans can look forward to "never-before-seen interviews" with some of the biggest names in the sport including Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Tyler Wright, and more.
