Apparently, there is going to be an afterparty after "The Afterparty."

In a press release on the Apple Newsroom website, Apple TV+ has announced that "The Afterparty," the streaming service's murder-mystery comedy series, is returning for a second season. Tiffany Haddish, who plays Detective Danner, will be returning for the new season.

Detective Danner, played by Tiffany Haddish, is back on the case! Apple TV+ today announced an early season two renewal of "The Afterparty," the broadly acclaimed and hit murder-mystery comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television. The news arrives ahead of the eagerly anticipated season one finale, which will premiere globally this Friday, March 4, on Apple TV+. Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character's account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. The first season stars comedy greats Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King ("Search Party," "Dead to Me") also executive produces the series. Lord Miller's SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal.

If you haven't seen the show just yet, check out the official trailer below: