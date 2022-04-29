Apple made the announcement saying that the show has been called "one of the best things on TV," "TV's newest masterpiece," and "a triumph" since it arrived on Apple TV+ last month. Now, the show has already been given a second season.

Apple TV+ has announced that it has signed the popular show Pachinko for a second season ahead of the first season's finale that debuts today.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, "Pachinko" tells an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The new season will continue the riveting story that spans generations and is told across three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English. "Pachinko" chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.

Those who have not yet taken the first season in can fix that right now — the full season is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need a subscription, of course, although Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Those already paying for Apple Music and other Apple services could well save money by taking advantage of Apple One — be sure to check it out if that sounds like you.

