What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced that Pachinko has already been signed for a second season.
- The first season of Pachinko is now available to watch on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has announced that it has signed the popular show Pachinko for a second season ahead of the first season's finale that debuts today.
Apple made the announcement saying that the show has been called "one of the best things on TV," "TV's newest masterpiece," and "a triumph" since it arrived on Apple TV+ last month. Now, the show has already been given a second season.
Epic in scope and intimate in tone, "Pachinko" tells an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The new season will continue the riveting story that spans generations and is told across three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English.
"Pachinko" chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.
Those who have not yet taken the first season in can fix that right now — the full season is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need a subscription, of course, although Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Those already paying for Apple Music and other Apple services could well save money by taking advantage of Apple One — be sure to check it out if that sounds like you.
If you want to enjoy Pachinko in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
UK confirms its intent to bolster legislation of Apple TV+, Netflix, & more
The UK has further outlined its intent to increase its regulation of video-on-demand (VOD) services to ensure that they adhere to the same rules as traditional television channels and providers.
Catalyst Black brings engaging team modes to iPhone and iPad this May
Catalyst Black is an upcoming action shooter on mobile that incorporates fantasy and sci-fi elements. A range of modes and customization options make it a fun team-oriented experience with plenty of variety.
Review: The Intelli StepUp is a sleek, easy 3-in-1 charging solution
This simple charging station will juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The sleek, shiny form factor is just the icing on the cake.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.