What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new movie that will star Brad Pitt and be directed by Joseph Kosinski.
- Set to be based on F1 racing, British racer Lewis Hamilton is reportedly already on board.
- No schedule or name has been given to the project.
Streaming service Apple TV+ has reportedly beaten out competition from the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Sony, and more to pick up a new Brad Pitt movie all about Formula One racing. The movie already has British F1 star Lewis Hamilton involved, according to the report.
Set to involve Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Deadline reports that the movie will see Pitt star as a driver who takes a younger racer under his wing.
Apple is in exclusive negotiations and will close the first big film package of the new year. That's the highly competitive race to acquire an untitled pitch package that will have Brad Pitt playing a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver's teammate.
The same report notes that while Formula One hasn't officially been involved as yet, Hamilton already is. Sources have also told Deadline that "the package was in the $130 million-$140 million range, before above-the-line compensation." That's thought to be in line with similar deals that were signed last year as a way for Apple TV+ and other streamers to get content into their services without having to get all of the moving parts in place themselves.
