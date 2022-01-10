Streamer Apple TV+ is said to already have a documentary about the late Sidney Poitier in the works, with Oprah Winfrey set to executive produce. The documentary was reportedly already in progress before the actor's death.

Poitier died last week at the age of 94, but the documentary is reported by Deadline as having been in development for more than a year. It's also said that the untitled documentary already has the participation of Poitier's family.

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment.

It isn't yet clear what form the documentary will take but it's expected to tell the story of the actor who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963's Lilies of the Field.

No timescale is yet known for when the documentary will be ready, although you can expect that an Apple TV+ subscription will be needed in order to watch it. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month but is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well.

