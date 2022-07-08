Apple TV+ has picked up no fewer than 53 Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations with Ted Lasso and Severance basically making them their own. 53 nominations is a new record, with Central Park, Dickinson, and Prehistoric Planet among some of the other nominees.

The nominations cover a number of categories with Severance and Ted Lasso in the running for Best Drama and Best Comedy Streaming categories, respectively, with a whopping total of 12 nominations each.

Again, Ted Lasso is proving insanely popular as we wait for its third season to air.