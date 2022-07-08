What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has picked up a record 53 Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations.
- Ted Lasso and Severance both have 12 nominations each.
- There's a very good chance your favorite TV show, movie, or documentary is in the running for an award.
Apple TV+ has picked up no fewer than 53 Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations with Ted Lasso and Severance basically making them their own. 53 nominations is a new record, with Central Park, Dickinson, and Prehistoric Planet among some of the other nominees.
The nominations cover a number of categories with Severance and Ted Lasso in the running for Best Drama and Best Comedy Streaming categories, respectively, with a whopping total of 12 nominations each.
Again, Ted Lasso is proving insanely popular as we wait for its third season to air.
For the second year in a row, "Ted Lasso" is the most-nominated comedy series, landing numerous recognitions, including Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis; Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple; and Best Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, plus four writing and directing nominations. Additionally, the holiday special titled, "Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache," earned a nomination for Best Animated Short Form Series.
The full list of nominations is a very long one and you can check them out in an Apple TV+ press release. But the highlights include:
Best Streaming Series, Drama
- The Morning Show
- Pachinko
- Severance
Best Streaming Series, Comedy
- The Afterparty
- Dickinson
- Schmigadoon!
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
- Severance - Adam Scott
- Slow Horses - Gary Oldman
Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" - Samuel L. Jackson
Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series
- Prehistoric Planet
Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie
- Central Park
The Hollywood Critics Association Awards will be handed out during an event at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on August 14, 2022.
All of the nominated shows are currently available to stream on Apple TV+, priced at $4.99 per month. Those who already pay for Apple Music and other services who want to see what all the fuss is about can do so while saving some money via the Apple One bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy all of these nominees in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android users could get ads on Lock Screens as if they don't suffer enough
Android phone users could be faced with ads on their Lock Screens soon enough, with one company already working with wireless carriers with plans to launch on a number of devices starting next month.
Apple Car is a non-starter for 28% of Americans, survey says
More than a quarter of Americans say that they won't buy an electric car, according to a new survey. That's bad news for Apple as news continues to swirl that it intends to launch its own electric vehicle (EV) at some point in the future.
iOS 16, macOS Ventura beta delivers major iCloud photos upgrade
A brand new iCloud Shared Photo Library for iOS 16, iPadOS, and macOS is now available in the latest betas.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.