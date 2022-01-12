Streamer Apple TV+ has shared a new 23-minute documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of hit show Dickinson. The documentary, which commemorates the final season of the show, can be watched on Apple TV+ and via YouTube. It's also embedded below.

The documentary, dubbed From Dickinson, With Love and spotted by Variety, sees star Hailee Steinfeld and series creator Alena Smith take us on a tour of the show with multiple cast members and crew also involved throughout.

Fans of Dickinson can watch the entire third and final season on Apple TV+ right now while those new to the show now have plenty to catch up on. It might be a good idea to watch the documentary later if you fall into that camp, however.