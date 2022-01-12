What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a documentary to commemorate the final season of Dickinson.
- The documentary goes behind the scenes of the popular show.
- The third and final season of Dickinson is on Apple TV+ now.
Streamer Apple TV+ has shared a new 23-minute documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of hit show Dickinson. The documentary, which commemorates the final season of the show, can be watched on Apple TV+ and via YouTube. It's also embedded below.
The documentary, dubbed From Dickinson, With Love and spotted by Variety, sees star Hailee Steinfeld and series creator Alena Smith take us on a tour of the show with multiple cast members and crew also involved throughout.
Fans of Dickinson can watch the entire third and final season on Apple TV+ right now while those new to the show now have plenty to catch up on. It might be a good idea to watch the documentary later if you fall into that camp, however.
Join Hailee Steinfeld and the cast and crew of Dickinson as they take us behind-the-scenes on set, reminisce on their favorite memories together, and say farewell after three incredible seasons. Watch the full series of Dickinson, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Dickinson Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
Dickinson is just one of the many standout shows on Apple TV+ right now, a service that costs $4.99 per month and is some of the best value in the business. It's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Dickinson in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
