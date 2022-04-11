What you need to know
- A new Central Park lyric video is available to sing along to on YouTube.
- Central Park season two has now come to an end.
- A third season of Central Park has already been confirmed.
Apple TV+ has shared a new lyric video for the popular kid and family musical show Central Park. The video comes as viewers can watch the season two finale on Apple's streaming service.
Apple TV+ often shares these Central Park lyric videos to give people the chance to sing along to some of the show's more iconic songs while seeing the words on-screen. In this case, fans of the show can sing along to A Walk In The Park — the video is embedded below!
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.
Central Park has been one of the more popular family shows on Apple TV+ and it has already been signed for a third season.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
