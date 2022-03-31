What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek at "Slow Horses."
- The espionage drama series will be told over six episodes.
- It premieres on Friday, April 1.
Everyone has a chance to get a look at "Slow Horses" before it debuts on Apple TV+ tomorrow.
Ahead of its Friday premiere, Apple has shared a sneak peek at the first episode of the new espionage series. You can check out the new clip below:
The MI5 rejects who don't make the cut become Slow Horses. Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode now. Stream Slow Horses on Apple TV+.
The drama series, which stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, is adapted from the Mick Herron novel of the same name.
"Slow Horses" is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.
The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the upcoming series, check it out below:
"Slow Horses" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 1. The first two episodes of the six-episode first season will be available on debut day with each additional episode to premiere weekly on Fridays.
