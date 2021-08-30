What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is streaming Home Before Dark season one for free.
- Season two is already complete but people will need to pay to see how the story unfolds.
Those keen to see what Apple TV+ show Home Before Dark is all about can do so right now and they won't have to spend a penny. The streaming service has made the show's first season available for free for a limited time.
Apple shared the news via its Apple TV Twitter account, saying that the season will be available for a "limited time."
"Home Before Dark" is a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of a young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak. Directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, the series follows a young girl named Hilde (played by Brooklynn Prince) who moves from the city of Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.
Those who watch the first season and like what they see won't need to wait for a second season — that's available on Apple TV+ right now as well — but they'll need to sign up for the $4.99 per month subscription to see where the story goes. The Apple One subscription bundle is another option for those who make use of some other Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade.
Viewers can kick back and watch Home Before Dark on Apple TV, iPad, Mac, and iPhone devices.
