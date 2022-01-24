What you need to know
- Apple is out with a new ad for Apple TV+.
- The new ad showcases all of the Hollywood stars featured in films and series on the service.
- It does not, however, feature Jon Hamm. Anywhere.
In a quirky new ad for its streaming service, Jon Hamm is really disappointed that he is not on Apple TV+ yet.
Over the weekend, Apple TV+ released a new ad that showcases all of the Hollywood stars that are in or coming to Apple's streaming service with its growing number of television series and films. However, there is one TV and movie star that has so far been left out: Jon Hamm.
The ad, called "Everyone but Jon Hamm" is s silly but loveable ad that shows the star becoming increasingly upset as he sees exactly how many of his fellow stars are on the streaming service without him. You can watch the ad below:
With Hollywood's biggest stars in front of and behind the camera, Apple TV+ has pretty much everyone… but Jon Hamm.
In order to enjoy Apple TV+, you'd need to be s subscriber. The service is $4.99 per month or included as part of any tier with the Apple One subscription bundle service. Those who are new to the service can also try it out for as little to a month all the way up to a year for free depending on where or what you are coming from.
If you'd like to see all of the stars (except Jon Hamm) in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K or our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
