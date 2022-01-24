In a quirky new ad for its streaming service, Jon Hamm is really disappointed that he is not on Apple TV+ yet.

Over the weekend, Apple TV+ released a new ad that showcases all of the Hollywood stars that are in or coming to Apple's streaming service with its growing number of television series and films. However, there is one TV and movie star that has so far been left out: Jon Hamm.

The ad, called "Everyone but Jon Hamm" is s silly but loveable ad that shows the star becoming increasingly upset as he sees exactly how many of his fellow stars are on the streaming service without him. You can watch the ad below: