What you need to know
- Another new show is coming to Apple TV+.
- Criminal Record is an eight-episode crime thriller.
- It stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.
A brand new crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo is coming to Apple TV+.
The company announced today:
Apple TV+ today announced an eight-episode series order for "Criminal Record," a new one-hour thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, the series is currently in production in London and is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.
Criminal Record is a character driven thriller set in contemporary London. Two detectives are brought together to solve an old murder case after receiving an anonymous phone call. Jumbo plays a young woman early in her careeer, Capaldi a "well-connected man determined to protect his legacy" in a story that includes looks at race, institutional failure, and "the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain."
The title is another exciting round in the chamber for Apple's burgeoning streaming platform, which now boasts a hit number of Apple TV+ shows and movies. Apple continues to invest in original content and has also added Friday Night Baseball to Apple TV+, letting viewers see two live games on the streaming platform each Friday free of charge through July.
Apple's most recent small-screen announcement comes by way of a 10 year exclusive streaming deal with the MLS worth some $2.5 billion. Apple is paying the league a guaranteed minimum of $250 million in earnings each year in exchange for every single MLS game without local blackouts or restrictions. Games will still be simulcast on those networks, but Apple is now the only place that subscribers to MLS' new streaming package will be able to see every game for the next 10 years beginning in 2023. The pricing of the package is yet to be announced.
Suprisingly, this service will not be a part of Apple TV+, but will instead be a separate subscription. Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
