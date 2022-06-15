Apple TV+ has signed the sports drama Swagger for a second season, the streamer confirmed in a press release. The second season is yet to get a release window but will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

The first season of Swagger is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and is based on the story of NBA star Kevin Durant's "experiences in the world of youth basketball." Durant himself acts as executive producer on the show with Reggie Rock Bythewood alongside him. Bythewood also acts as showrunner and director.

"I'm excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters," Bythewood said via press release. "In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform."