What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has signed Swagger for a second season.
- The first season of Swagger is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
Apple TV+ has signed the sports drama Swagger for a second season, the streamer confirmed in a press release. The second season is yet to get a release window but will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.
The first season of Swagger is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and is based on the story of NBA star Kevin Durant's "experiences in the world of youth basketball." Durant himself acts as executive producer on the show with Reggie Rock Bythewood alongside him. Bythewood also acts as showrunner and director.
"I'm excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters," Bythewood said via press release. "In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform."
"Swagger" explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches and, "the game within the game." Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America. Stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are all set to return and reprise their roles for the second season.
If you've yet to catch the first season of Swagger, now is the time to get all caught up before that follow-up season drops!
Swagger and many more shows, movies, and documentaries can be watched on Apple TV+ right now for $4.99 per month. The service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy the second season of Swagger in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Otherwise, Apple TV+ is available to stream on smart televisions, streaming sticks, and even game consoles plus almost anything with a screen and internet connection.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple needed something better to make use of M1 iPads besides Stage Manager
For the past year, we've wanted Apple to make full use of the power of M1 in iPads — but Stage Manager is not the feature we were looking for.
Review: Baseus Desktop Power Strip will charge all your devices, and fast
If there's a level three cable disaster on or around your desk, you may need a desktop power strip like this one from Baseus. This compact power station will charge all your devices fast, including MacBooks.
Apple Pay Later launch sees PayPal fight back with extended payment options
Following the news that Apple is launching its own buy now, pay later (BNPL) system, one of the incumbents is fighting back. Today, PayPal announced that it is expanding its own BNPL offering to give customers more choice when choosing their repayment scheme.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.