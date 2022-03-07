Apple TV+ has begun filming the third, and possibly final, season of the hit show Ted Lasso on location in London.

The third season of one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows ever created is now filming in London according to a report by Parade. The season isn't expected to hit Apple TV+ until the summer of this year, however, so you're still going to need to wait a little while before getting your fix.

Ted Lasso has become the poster child for Apple TV+ and has been on the receiving end of a whole bunch of awards both collectively and individually. While it's thought that the third season will be its last, there are no guarantees and it's possible we will either see a fourth or a spin-off show will be created.