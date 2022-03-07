What you need to know
- Filming of season three of Ted Lasso has already begun in London.
- Season three isn't expected to hit our screens until summer.
- The first two seasons are available to be watched on Apple TV+ in their entirity.
Apple TV+ has begun filming the third, and possibly final, season of the hit show Ted Lasso on location in London.
The third season of one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows ever created is now filming in London according to a report by Parade. The season isn't expected to hit Apple TV+ until the summer of this year, however, so you're still going to need to wait a little while before getting your fix.
Ted Lasso has become the poster child for Apple TV+ and has been on the receiving end of a whole bunch of awards both collectively and individually. While it's thought that the third season will be its last, there are no guarantees and it's possible we will either see a fourth or a spin-off show will be created.
There are currently two full seasons of Ted Lasso available for people to watch on Apple TV+ and anyone who is yet to take the show in should probably fix that sooner rather than later. The comedy show is an uplifting one, something that we all need in our lives for various reasons right now.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get into the groove with Alo Moves
Alo Moves is a fitness and wellness app that offers thousands of yoga, mindfulness, fitness, and skills classes taught by world class instructors.
Why an Apple Sunday Ticket NFL deal makes sense
Apple could be going all-in on live sports programming, as evidence points to Apple TV potentially becoming the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket.
Review: mophie's magnetic iPhone stand is super portable
Sometimes you may need to prop your iPhone up while you're away from home. mophie's latest product helps you do that, but at a cost.
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out the best rugged cases.