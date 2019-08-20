What you need to know
- Apple's spending on original content for Apple TV+ has allegedly ballooned to $6 billion.
- An earlier report claimed Apple was initially planning to spend $1 billion.
- Apple TV+ is expected to launch in November, another report said.
It's been reported that Apple spent around $1 billion to create original content for the launch of Apple TV+. Now, a new report claims that figure is actually much, much higher.
The Financial Times claims that in Apple's pursuit to keep pace with services like Netflix, HBO, and Disney, spending for Apple TV+ has ballooned to $6 billion.
You can watch a trailer for the new series right here.
The company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars alone on a star-studded series featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell called The Morning Show. According to people familiar with the matter, that amounts to a higher price per episode than Game of Thrones, which reportedly cost $15m for each episode of its final season.
In addition to The Morning Show, Apple TV+ is expected to launch with four other high-profile shows, including See starring Jason Momoa. At an event earlier this year, Apple paraded some of Hollywood's biggest names on stage, underlining how serious it is about Apple TV+.
Apple still hasn't said when its upcoming service will be available or for how much, but a recent rumor claimed it will launch in November for $9.99 per month.