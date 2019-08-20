It's been reported that Apple spent around $1 billion to create original content for the launch of Apple TV+. Now, a new report claims that figure is actually much, much higher.

The Financial Times claims that in Apple's pursuit to keep pace with services like Netflix, HBO, and Disney, spending for Apple TV+ has ballooned to $6 billion.

The company has apparently spent hundreds of millions of dollars alone on the newsroom drama The Morning Show, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell. You can watch a trailer for the new series right here.