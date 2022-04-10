What you need to know
- Three Apple TV+ titles broke into the top ten of streaming last week.
- "CODA," "Severance," and "Slow Horses" all made it into the top ten.
- "CODA" still held its position as a top-three title after its Oscar win.
Apple TV+ had a monster performance in last week's streaming charts.
According to new data from streaming aggregator Reelgood, the streaming service had three titles that broke into the top ten for the week of March 31st to April 6th. "CODA," "Severance," and "Slow Horses" all had positions in the charts:
- 3rd: "CODA"
- 5th: "Severance"
- 9th: "Slow Horses"
"Death on the Nile" from HBO Max and Hulu took the top of the charts with Disney's "Moon Knight" right behind it. "CODA" held on to its top three position as it still maintains steam after its Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards.
If you haven't seen any of the titles yet, check out the official trailers below:
"CODA"
Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults.
"Severance"
From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.
"Slow Horses"
Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.
"CODA," "Severance," and "Slow Horses" are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
