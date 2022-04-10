Apple TV+ had a monster performance in last week's streaming charts.

According to new data from streaming aggregator Reelgood, the streaming service had three titles that broke into the top ten for the week of March 31st to April 6th. "CODA," "Severance," and "Slow Horses" all had positions in the charts:

3rd: "CODA"

5th: "Severance"

9th: "Slow Horses"

"Death on the Nile" from HBO Max and Hulu took the top of the charts with Disney's "Moon Knight" right behind it. "CODA" held on to its top three position as it still maintains steam after its Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards.

If you haven't seen any of the titles yet, check out the official trailers below:

"CODA"