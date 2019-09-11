What you need to know
- A new support document on Apple's website goes into technical detail of Apple TV+
- Apple TV+ will support 4K, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos
- Compatibility varies between Apple devices
At Apple's Special Event on Tuesday, Tim Cook announced pricing and availability for Apple TV+ and debuted the trailer for See, one of the service's original television shows. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has published a new support document on its website detailing what video and audio technologies Apple TV+ will support as well as the devices that can take advantage of them.
You can watch Apple originals in 4K HDR / Dolby Vision and most titles also offer Dolby Atmos sound. On iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, you can even download episodes or films to watch offline.
So far, it appears that all Apple TV+ shows and movies will support Dolby Vision, but compatibility is limited to the following devices according to Apple's website:
- iPhone 8 and later
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 11-inch
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd and 3rd generation)
- Apple TV 4K
- All Mac models introduced in 2018 or later with 4K-resolution screens
- Smart TVs with Dolby Vision that feature either AirPlay or the Apple TV app
Dolby Atmos support is even more limited but can be found and enjoyed on the following devices:
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPad Pro 11‑inch and iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation)
- All Mac models introduced in 2018 or later
Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st in over 100 countries for $4.99 per month with support for Family Sharing and a 7-day free trial. Apple is also offering a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac within the next year.
