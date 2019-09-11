At Apple's Special Event on Tuesday, Tim Cook announced pricing and availability for Apple TV+ and debuted the trailer for See, one of the service's original television shows. Reported by 9to5Mac , Apple has published a new support document on its website detailing what video and audio technologies Apple TV+ will support as well as the devices that can take advantage of them.

You can watch Apple originals in 4K HDR / Dolby Vision and most titles also offer Dolby Atmos sound. On iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, you can even download episodes or films to watch offline.

So far, it appears that all Apple TV+ shows and movies will support Dolby Vision, but compatibility is limited to the following devices according to Apple's website:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd and 3rd generation)

Apple TV 4K

All Mac models introduced in 2018 or later with 4K-resolution screens

Smart TVs with Dolby Vision that feature either AirPlay or the Apple TV app

Dolby Atmos support is even more limited but can be found and enjoyed on the following devices:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPad Pro 11‑inch and iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation)

All Mac models introduced in 2018 or later

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st in over 100 countries for $4.99 per month with support for Family Sharing and a 7-day free trial. Apple is also offering a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac within the next year.