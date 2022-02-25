What you need to know
- Apple debuted Severance on TV+ last week.
- It's a thriller about a workplace that conducts brain surgery on their employees to separate their work and personal lives.
- It has made it into Reelgood's top ten on its debut weekend.
Apple TV+ thriller Severance has just snuck into Reelgood's top ten titles in streaming for the week, according to new figures seen by iMore.
According to Reelgood, Severance came in at number 10 following its debut on Friday, February 18. It joins a top ten that features Paramount+'s 1883, movies Free Guy, Nightmare Alley, and The King's Man, and of course Euphoria at number one.
Severance looks to be a hit with audiences who have seen it so far. This latest Apple TV+ show comes from Ben Stiller and stars Adam Scott (Mark Scout), the leader of a team at Lumon Industries. Lumon's employees volunteer to undergo a brain procedure called 'severance' that separates their work and personal lives:
This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.
Severance is one of a number of well-received Apple TV+ shows that are being enjoyed by subscribers, as Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for the platform. Apple continues to announce new shows on an almost weekly basis, recently confirming a new documentary about the New England Patriots titled Dynasty, charting life inside the dominant franchise with interviews and inside access.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
