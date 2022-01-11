What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed that Suspicion will premiere on the streaming service on February 4.
- The new show stars Uma Thurman.
- A new trailer for the show has been shared.
Streamer Apple TV+ has confirmed that the highly anticipated thriller Suspicion will premiere on February 4 with a new trailer also showing off what we can expect.
Apple TV+ says that the first two episodes of the show will be available to stream on February 4, with a new episode arriving every Friday until the first season concludes.
Starring Uma Thurman among an all-star cast, the thriller series has all the hallmarks of being another must-watch with Elizabeth Henstridge, Kunal Nayyar, and Noah Emmerich all involved on the project.
When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?
You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to take Suspicion in. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Suspicion in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
