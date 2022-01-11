Streamer Apple TV+ has confirmed that the highly anticipated thriller Suspicion will premiere on February 4 with a new trailer also showing off what we can expect.

Apple TV+ says that the first two episodes of the show will be available to stream on February 4, with a new episode arriving every Friday until the first season concludes.

Starring Uma Thurman among an all-star cast, the thriller series has all the hallmarks of being another must-watch with Elizabeth Henstridge, Kunal Nayyar, and Noah Emmerich all involved on the project.