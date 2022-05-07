What you need to know
- The Oprah Conversation has won a GLAAD Media Award.
- The award was for the episode that saw Elliot Page's first on-camera interview after disclosing he is transgender.
- The special episode and many more can now be watched on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has won a GLAAD Media Award for a special episode of The Oprah Conversation that featured Elliot Page. Page was speaking during his first on-camera interview after disclosing that he is transgender.
The episode brought the first GLAAD Media Award for Apple TV+ following its receipt of special recognition for one episode — The Son — last year.
Apple TV+ today earned a GLAAD Media Award for "The Oprah Conversation" featuring Elliot Page and his powerful first on-camera interview after disclosing that he is transgender, describing his life struggles and his message for trans youth. The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.
The Oprah Conversation is a discussion show that features people that are "today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft." Others to have been in conversation with Oprah include Eddie Murphy, Barack Obama, and Stevie Wonder.
The winning episode, and more, can be seen on Apple TV+ now. You'll need to be a subscriber to the streaming service or take it as part of the Apple One subscription bundle — a bundle that's well worth checking out if you're already paying for Apple Music and Apple services.
If you want to enjoy The Oprah Conversation in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
watchOS 9 needs to improve some long overlooked aspects of the software
How can watchOS 9 make the Apple Watch even better? I have some ideas.
Review: Sonix's MagSafe-compatible phone ring adds stylish functionality
Are you looking for a cute and stylish way to have a better grip on your MagSafe phone? Then you may want to consider the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring.
How AirPods Pro proved Apple could be secretive without destroying products
Apple, a company infamous for its secretive product development cycles, changed everything when it decided to work on a pair of noise-canceling earbuds. According to one of the people involved in the decision to think different, the result was the hugely popular AirPods Pro's 2019 release.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.