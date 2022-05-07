The Oprah Conversation With Elliot PageSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • The Oprah Conversation has won a GLAAD Media Award.
  • The award was for the episode that saw Elliot Page's first on-camera interview after disclosing he is transgender.
  • The special episode and many more can now be watched on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has won a GLAAD Media Award for a special episode of The Oprah Conversation that featured Elliot Page. Page was speaking during his first on-camera interview after disclosing that he is transgender.

The episode brought the first GLAAD Media Award for Apple TV+ following its receipt of special recognition for one episode — The Son — last year.

Apple TV+ today earned a GLAAD Media Award for "The Oprah Conversation" featuring Elliot Page and his powerful first on-camera interview after disclosing that he is transgender, describing his life struggles and his message for trans youth. The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

The Oprah Conversation is a discussion show that features people that are "today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft." Others to have been in conversation with Oprah include Eddie Murphy, Barack Obama, and Stevie Wonder.

The winning episode, and more, can be seen on Apple TV+ now. You'll need to be a subscriber to the streaming service or take it as part of the Apple One subscription bundle — a bundle that's well worth checking out if you're already paying for Apple Music and Apple services.

If you want to enjoy The Oprah Conversation in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

