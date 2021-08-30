What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Stillwater has a new short out and it's all about trying new things.
- The show is aimed at kids and helps them learn and be mindful.
Apple TV+ show Stillwater has a new short out and it's all about teaching kids that trying new things is good — especially food!
A show aimed at kids and helping them learn while being mindful, Stillwater follows a panda by the same name as he interacts with a group of kids. This new short is a self-contained video that has Stillwater teaching Karl that trying new food is fun, even if it looks different.
It can be fun to try new things! Stillwater helps Karl expand his food horizons in this Stillwater short.
The first full season of Stillwater is available to watch on Apple TV+ now. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch it, although the Apple One bundle might be the better idea for users of other Apple services. Already paying for Apple Music and Apple Arcade? Check out Apple One and you could even save some money.
If you want to enjoy Stillwater in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
