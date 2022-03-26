What you need to know
- Apple has two TV shows in the top 10 for streaming this week.
- Both 'Severance' and 'WeCrashed' broke the top ten.
- 'Severance' was only beaten to the top spot by Disney+ movie 'Turning Red'.
New figures from Reelgood indicate that two Apple TV+ shows broke into the top ten for streaming this week.
Reelgood says Apple TV+'s Severance and WeCrashed entered its top 10 at number two and seven respectively. WeCrashed only debuted on Apple TV+ last week. Starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed charts the true story of the rise of WeWork. From Apple:
"WeCrashed" is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle star in the series alongside Leto and Hathaway.
Severance has been on Apple TV+ for a few weeks and is one of the most well-received Apple TV+ shows in recent months. Severance stars Adam Scott and tells the chilling story of a company called 'Lumon Industries' and employees at the company who undergo the process of severance, a neurological procedure designed to surgically separate their memories between work and personal life.
Apple has pushed the show through some clever marketing ploys, including releasing a tell-all leak book to Apple Books and creating a real-life Linkedin page for the corporation.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for Apple TV+. The burgeoning streaming platform is available on all of its best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
