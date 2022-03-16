Something dark is in the depths. #ClaireDanes and @twhiddleston meet for a mysterious Victorian romance. The #EssexSerpent premieres May 13 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/M0Nz1Qd5e3

Something dark is in the depths. Clare Danes and Tom Hiddleston meet for a mysterious Victorian romance.

Apple has today shared the first look at its new Apple TV+ drama The Essex Serpent, revealing the show will debut on May 13.

Two episodes of The Essex Serpent will debut on May 13. The series is based on the best-selling Sarah Perry novel by the same name and follows the widow Cora Seaborne, who moves to Essex following her escape from an abusive marriage. Seaborne is drawn to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, drawn by rumors of a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent. Hiddlestone stars as Will Ransome, the leader of the small local community. Danes replaced Keira Knightley, who was originally set to play Seaborne.

Filming for the show began in March 2021 in the UK town of Maldon in Essex.

Apple continues to add new Apple TV+ shows and movies to its burgeoning streaming platform. The most significant recent announcement is the addition of live Major League Baseball through a new Friday Night Baseball showing on Apple TV+ that will feature two exclusive live games each week, as well as linear programming and on-demand content.

Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.