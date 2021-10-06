The Apple Watch Series 7 is now official and we even have an Apple Watch Series 7 launch date. With pre-orders opening for the new model on Friday, retailers are rushing to clear out remaining stock of the soon-to-be-discontinued Apple Watch Series 6.

For those that don't want or need the latest and greatest smartwatch from Apple, this is great news as there are some killer Apple Watch deals going on right now with as much as $140 off regular prices.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + Cellular) | $140 off Apple Watch Series 6 is just days away from discontinuation and retailers are starting to clear out stock in order to make room for the Series 7. That's led to this all-time low price on the 40mm Cellular model plus discounts of $50 or more on many other configurations. $359 at Amazon

$359 at B&H Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) | $70 off If you want the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 6, Walmart is the place to go right now with $70 off the entry-level model. Other versions are also on sale there. $329 at Walmart

Though the Apple Watch Series 6 is about to be replaced at the top of the line, it still has an excellent feature set with accurate heart rate monitoring, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection, customizable watch faces, an always-on altimeter, and daily activity tracking.

The Series 6 was also the first to add Blood Oxygen monitoring, allowing the wearer to measure the level of oxygenation in their blood via the Apple Watch's built-in sensor and Blood Oxygen app. The watch also does some background monitoring of your blood oxygen levels as you go about your day, whether you are working, working out, relaxing, and even sleeping.

Powered by the S6 chip, the Series 6 maintains an all-day 18-hour battery life, charges faster than previous models, and actually has improved battery life for some tasks, such as certain types of workouts like running.

Of course, the Apple Watch Series 7 has some improvements like a larger display which brings along new watch faces and access to a full QWERTY keyboard, though the specs are pretty similar overall as our Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 7 guide shows. If the new features don't interest you, it's well worth considering the Series 6 while you still can.