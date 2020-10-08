The Flagship Apple Watch Series 6 Fresh alternative Apple Watch SE The latest Apple Watch flagship offers the most advanced features to date on the wearable device. From $399 at Apple Pros Always-on display

For 2020/21, Apple has decided to release not one, but two new Apple Watches. If you're looking for everything Apple Watch has to offer, you'll want to invest in the Series 6. If you want to save some money, but still want most of the cutting edge features found on that model, go with the all-new SE.

It's difficult to see the differences between these two Apple Watch models, at least on the outside. Dig deeper, however, and you can see where the less expensive SE lacks, as the following chart shows.

Series 6 SE Starting price $399 $279 Case materials Aluminum

Stainless steel

Titanium Aluminum Case sizes 40mm

44mm 40mm

44mm Battery performance Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Screen material Sapphire Crystal (Stainless Steel, Titanium)

Ion X glass (Aluminum) Ion X glass (Aluminum) Display quality Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display (1000 nits) Retina LTPO OLED display (1000 nits) Processor S6 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor S5 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor Wireless chipset W3 W3 Ultra Wideband U1 None Water resistance 50 meters 50 meters Features Compass

Always-on altimeter

Second-generation optical heart sensor

Accelerometer up to 32 g-forces

Ambient light sensor

Fall detection

Blood oxygen sensor

Electrical heart sensor Compass

Always-on altimeter

Second-generation optical heart sensor

Accelerometer up to 32 g-forces

Ambient light sensor

Fall detection



Storage capacity 32GB 32GB

Apple Watch Series 6: Better health and more

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the first to offer a blood oxygen sensor. Like the Series 5 before it, the model also has an electrical heart sensor and always-on display. The latter has been "enhanced" for this year. The Series 6 also includes a fresh dual-core S6 SiP.

As the current flagship, the Series 6 is also the only Apple Watch to come in stainless steel, titanium, and Hermès. There are also Series 6 aluminum model exclusives, blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Finally, Series 6 is the only Apple Watch to include a U1 chip. First introduced on the iPhone 11 series, the chip offers improved spatial awareness and accuracy than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.

Who should buy the Apple Watch Series 6

If you're looking for the latest and greatest Apple Watch, the Series 6 is the choice for you. It's the one with the most features and styles. It's two biggest features, the blood oxygen monitor and electrical heart sensor, take wellness to new levels.

Apple Watch SE: Much is the same

With the Apple Watch SE, you still get many of the same features found on the Series 6 but lack the entry-level Series 3. These include 32GB storage, a bigger display, fall detection, international emergency calling, noise monitoring, support for Family Setup, compass, always-on altimeter, Digital Crown with haptic feedback, second-generation speaker, and mic, a ceramic and sapphire crystal back.

Who should buy the Apple Watch SE

For those new to Apple Watch, the SE could be the model for you. Offering many of the same features as the Series 6, the SE is aggressively priced and a much better solution than the Series 3.