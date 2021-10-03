Hello and welcome back to another installment of Editor's Desk with yours truly. It's been a full week since the launch of the new iPhone 13 lineup (arguably the greatest iPhone yet), so I hope you have been enjoying your new iPhone if you got one. Or perhaps you have a new iPad mini 6 or base-model iPad? No matter what you ended up with, I hope you're loving your shiny new toy! Speaking of new products, there is one that was announced with the iPhones, but we have had no release date yet. It seems that is going to change in the very near future though, and that's the Apple Watch Series 7. According to Jon Prosser, it seems that the Apple Watch Series 7 could begin shipping in mid-October, which is just about two weeks away (even though he was completely wrong about a new design for the Series 7). That means preorders could be up as early as next week. If you've been waiting for news on when you can buy the new Apple Watch, then it may well just be around the corner! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

I personally am not interested in the new Series 7, but some of my colleagues are excited for it, even coming from the Series 6. But if you're coming from an older Apple Watch, especially the now vintage original 2015 Apple Watch, then I'm sure that the Series 7 is a worthy upgrade. Just for me, even with a Series 5, I'm not seeing any major benefits. But for the love of god, don't buy the Apple Watch Series 3, which is amazingly still being sold — just why, Apple? It's time to put the Series 3 out to pasture. So I've spent the past week with my iPhone 13 Pro, and I have to say it — I am absolutely in love with it. I may not be entirely in love with the Sierra Blue color compared to Pacific Blue just yet (I find it very hard to photograph), but everything else? Yup! Especially the new camera system. I even did a write-up on how the iPhone 13 Pro camera compares to the iPhone 12 Pro, and honestly, I'm thoroughly impressed. The larger sensors in all of the cameras on the 13 Pro make low-light photography an absolute breeze. In fact, I barely needed to pull up Night mode at all while in Disney California Adventure, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro was constantly utilizing Night mode. Thanks to the bigger camera sensors and faster shutter speeds, the iPhone 13 Pro is an absolute beast when it comes to low-light photos. I also especially love the new Macro mode because I can finally take some decent macro photos without having to use an external lens accessory, hallelujah! I tinkered with Photographic Styles for a little bit, but I found them to be more subtle than I'd like and a bit destructive, as you can't remove them once applied, and you can't add them later either. For now, I'm just going to stick with the Standard style and just edit them later. For some people, the styles can work out really well, but at the moment, they're just not my thing. And I plan to make better use of Cinematic mode video once my baby arrives in just a few weeks, but it's amazing that the iPhone is capable in the first place, despite current limitations.