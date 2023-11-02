An exclusive day-one macOS Sonoma update lands on M3 Macs next week - but what's new?
Not a lot.
macOS Sonoma is a great update with some really interesting features and the brand new M3 range is getting an exclusive new version of it.
Don’t get jealous just yet though, as you likely won’t need it on earlier machines. Spotted by Aaronp613 on X (formerly Twitter), current Macs are on build number 23B2077, while both the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac will launch with build number 23B2073. As Apple has no reason to make any OS-specific software features exclusive right now, it seems likely that these are minor bug fixes that don’t apply to M1 and M2 Macs.
With some features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and dynamic caching, there are a few new things that require special care from Apple.
We should know a little bit more about what this new software update fixes as early as next week once these new Macs are available. So if you have preordered your own M3 Mac, make sure to update to this latest version once it arrives.
Give it time — iMore’s take
As someone who preordered and received their iPhone 15 Pro Max on the day it came out, I’ve grown accustomed to the small problems that come with new tech. Be it phones overheating with certain kinds of use, screen burn (which has since been fixed), or a litany of small OS problems, people who spend early get the joys and pains of those first few months.
This early exclusive OS update is a good sign that Apple is getting ahead of any launch problems. However, if you’re an early adopter, it’s worth keeping all that in mind.
If you buy now, you get the fun of having a new device but you may have to deal with launch issues.. As someone with an M1 MacBook Air, I feel like I’m nearing the time to upgrade but, until I see the M3 Macs perform myself, I’m not there just yet.
