Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI one step closer to getting the chatbot on iPhone
Apple drafts in AI help.
We’re just weeks out from WWDC 2024, Apple’s annual developer conference where we’re hoping Apple will reveal all (or at least most) of its artificial intelligence plans for the best iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads. In the run-up to the event, there is already news that puts ChatGPT closer to an official iPhone app than ever before.
Bloomberg reports that talks between Apple and AI startup OpenAI are getting ever closer to an agreement that would bring the generative AI chatbot to iPhones all over the world, as the Cupertino firm pushes to include more artificial intelligence features on its devices.
AI coming to iPhone with ChatGPT
It all comes down to Apple apparently hoping to use ChatGPT in the next version of iOS, the as-yet-unannounced iOS 18. There are rumors alongside these talks with OpenAI Apple has been negotiating with Google for the use of its Gemini bot as well, where, according to Bloomberg, conversations are still ongoing.
Apple is likely to reveal the full extent of its AI plans over WWDC 2024, although we already know that the firm is looking to include more AI on its devices. What form this could take, however, remains to be seen — although we do have some ideas of what we’d like to see.
Improvements to Siri would be the primary use for AI, allowing the assistant to become more helpful than the current iteration which struggles with even the most basic commands. Some would like to see AI used in Apple’s creative suites for generative purposes, although Apple would have to be careful after creatives saw its ‘Crush!’ ad as the embodiment of all their creative AI replacement fears, causing a backlash that Apple has now had to apologize for.
Apple has been summarily upgrading its M-series chips for AI, with more powerful neural engines inside to get ready for launch. These obviously successful talks with different AI chatbot makers highlight Apple's intent for the next versions of the various operating systems that run its devices, but it also shows that Apple isn’t yet ready to show what it’s been developing in-house. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the future of Apple and AI looks like — although thankfully, we won’t have to wait long with WWDC now only a few weeks away.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.