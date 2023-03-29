Apple announces WWDC 2023 for June 5 — 'our biggest and most exciting yet'

Apple has today confirmed it will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5 through June 9 at Apple Park, where it will unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS.

The company's event will take place in person throughout the week with a special experience for developers and students taking place at Apple Park on opening day. This is also when Apple is expected to host its customary keynote where it will reveal the aforementioned software.

As per usual, developers will have free online access to a swathe of sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to talk to Apple engineers and other developers. For us consumers, WWDC 2023 will be the first chance to get eyes-on with the latest and greatest software coming to all of Apple's best devices including the iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

Rumors abound that Apple is also planning to unveil its Apple VR Reality Pro headset at the conference, as well as possibly a new MacBook Air 15-inch.

WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 is also confirmed to be an in-person experience. Last year at WWDC 2022 Apple welcomed a cohort of developers and journalists to get hands-on with the new MacBook Air and to witness the live-streamed event in person. It's likely Apple will offer a similar experience this year.

On Apple VR, reports this week indicate that Apple showed off the headset to its top executives recently, possibly indicating a launch is nigh. WWDC 2023 makes the most sense as a launchpad with all eyes of the world on Apple that week. It would also let Apple pitch the platform to developers who will be vital in creating the great apps needed for the headset to take off in the same way Apple's iPhone did.

WWDC 2023 will kick off at Apple Park in just over 10 weeks' time.