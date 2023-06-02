Apple Battersea, the latest London Apple Store, opens soon

Apple has confirmed when its latest London Apple Store will open, and it's just around the corner.

While the store won't open in time for WWDC 23 on Monday, June 5, it won't open that long after. According to the company's website and elsewhere, Apple Battersea will open on June 15 at 4pm.

That means that the new store could well open around the time that new Macs, likely to be announced on Monday, will officially go on sale.

A post on the Battersea Power Station website also detailed what customers can expect come June 15 with a day of events planned.

"The highly anticipated Apple Battersea opens on 15 June at 4pm," the text begins. "Visit the incredible new store on opening day to celebrate with their retail teams, customers, and special guests." The page goes on to say that "there will also be exclusive giveaways for the first visitors in store."

Those who won't be able to make it to the opening day can "enjoy an exclusive wallpaper for your device" while others are invited to "sign up for free creative sessions hosted by Today at Apple, and explore a collection of curated entertainment — all inspired by Battersea."

Apple Battersea is just one of many new Apple Stores on the way. A new Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman already detailed more than 50 store openings and regulations that are penciled in between now and the end of 2027 around the globe.

Long before then we have plenty of new Apple news to look forward to. WWDC is expected to see the unveiling of the Reality Pro AR/VR headset, while a 15-inch MacBook Air and refreshed Mac Studio are also anticipated. That last one will become the best Mac you can buy, at least until the Apple silicon Mac Pro finally makes an appearance.