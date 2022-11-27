The Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals: iPad, Apple Watch, iPhone and more
Your definitive guide to Cyber Monday Apple deals.
Cyber Monday is kicking off even though it officially starts tomorrow, and finding the right Apple deal on all of your favorite products can take hours of effort. That's why we've put together this massive hub of Cyber Monday Apple deals across all of its product ranges, including iPad, MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. What's more we've organised it into sections and highlighted the very best deals at the top of each.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are really just one big event these days, which is why many of the best deals we saw for Black Friday are still cooking right now as we head into Cyber Monday. With that in mind, here are all of the Cyber Monday Apple deals available right now.
The best Cyber Monday Apple deals
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
The best Cyber Monday iPad deal is probably this saving on Apple's brand-new tenth-generation iPad, which is currently on sale for just $419 instead of $450. That might not sound like a big saving, but when you factor in the device is just weeks old, it's not to be sniffed at.
iPad | (Was $449) Now $419 at B&H
The (10th Gen) iPad is on sale from B&H from now until late on Monday, November 28. It's one of the best deals we've seen so far. This iPad also works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) if you have the required adapter, so you can draw using it.
- iPad Pro:
$799Now $749 at Amazon
- iPad Air:
$599Now $559 at Amazon
iPad cases and covers
- ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable keyboard case:
$109.99$76.99 at Amazon
Logitech keyboard cases are some of the best around and are officially made with Apple’s blessing meaning they are compatible with smart connectors and don’t just rely on Bluetooth.
- Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro 11-inch:
$119.99$79.54 at Amazon
- Logitech Rugged Folio - iPad 10.2-inch:
$139.99$102.38 at Amazon
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch:
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air:
$199.99$159.99 at Amazon
- Logitech Combo Touch for iPad 10.2-inch:
$149.99$129.99 at Amazon
Covers
- Akkerds iPad 10.2 case with Pencil Holder:
$10.99$7.99 at Amazon
- ZoneFoker iPad 10.2 Inch Rugged case for kids:
$18.99$15.98 at Amazon
- DTTO iPad 10.2 Inch Case Premium Leather Business Folio Stand Cover with Apple Pencil Holder:
$25.99$13.58 at Amazon
- ESR Rebound Magnetic Case Compatible with iPad Pro 11 Inch:
$27.99$19.54 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
There are some great deals out there on Apple Watches this Cyber Monday, not least on the Apple Watch Ultra. Save up to $60 when putting a new Apple Smart Watch on your wrist.
Apple Watch Ultra |
$799 $739 at Amazon
Today's $60 discount is the best price we've seen the high-end Ultra go for. The version with the orange wristband is out of stock at the time of writing, but the white and yellow options are still around. We've got you covered for alternative Apple Watch bands (opens in new tab) if you fancy a different color.
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799$739 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE:
$249$229 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6 (renewed):
$255$239 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8:
$429$349 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular:
$499$474 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals
Undoubtedly, the best iPhone deal going for Cyber Monday is this Verizon offer that nets you a huge amount of discount and free stuff, but there's only one day left.
Up to $1000 off iPhone 14 Pro with trade-in at Verizon | free second phone | free Apple Watch SE | free iPad | free Beats fit Pro
Get an iPhone 14 Pro and all your family Christmas presents in one go with this incredible iPhone Cyber Monday deal. Make sure to read the small print and jump through all the necessary hoops but FOUR Apple gifts is a huge deal.
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $1000 off and 4 free gifts at Verizon
- iPhone 14: $300 gift card and free Beats Studio Buds at Visible
- iPhone 14 Pro: six months of free service with Mint Mobile
- iPhone 14 Pro: $300 gift card and a pair of Beats Studio buds at Visible
- iPhone 13: save $5 a month off device contract at AT&T
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
50% off AirPods so they're just $79? Yes please!
AirPods | (Was $139) Now $79 at Amazon
The AirPods second-generation might well be discontinued by Apple soon, but while they remain on sale they do see some excellent prices and deals that make them very affordable. Watch out for price drops that drop them below $100.
- AirPods Max:
$549$449 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$200 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday AirPods alternatives deals
Save big on one of the best alternatives to AirPods Max from Sony.
Sony WH1000-XM4 |
$349 $228 at Amazon
This price is the lowest ever price seen on these Sony headphones, beating out the previous by around $40. For the price you'll get some great noise canceling to go with pretty good audio and one of the best hard cases in the business.
- Beats Fit Pro X Kim Kardashian:
$199$179 at Amazon
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
$249.95$149.95 at Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro
$199.99$119.99 at Amazon
- OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds
$149.99$79.99 at Amazon
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
$229.99$197.99 at Amazon
- Beats Fit Pro
$199.95$159.95 at Amazon
- Master & Dynamic MW08
$299.99$224.25 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals
There are loads of great Cyber Monday deals today, with some low prices on the likes of the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook pro 14-inch. Save some money on a new laptop.
MacBook Air M1 |
$999 $799 at Amazon
Is it the newest MacBook Air? No. Does it still hold up? Absolutely. The M1 chip is still a beast, and the MacBook Air uses it to its full capacity, running deceptively powerful apps in a very svelte and slim chassis. While the design may not be the most recent, it is still stunning. and with $200 off at the moment, this is the MacBook Air deal that you've been waiting for.
- MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,049 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro M2:
$1,249$1,149 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14-inch:
$1,999$1,599 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals
There are only two Apple Pencils to choose from, but both are at their lowest ever prices right now!
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) |
$129 $89 at Amazon
The Apple Pencil 2 now has a major saving at Amazon and is just $89. You can use this with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air for drawing and sketching, this is the best price we've ever seen on this particular model.
- Apple Pencil 1st generation: $94 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday Apple TV deals
The best Apple TV deal is a tiny saving on the brand-new model, which is miles cheaper than the previous model. There are also savings on the old one to be had, so watch out for those too.
Apple TV 4K (2022) |
$129.99 $123.49 at Amazon
It's the latest Apple TV 4K. Choose from 64GB or 128GB of storage. Enjoy USB-C for the first time. This deal is the best we've seen on this Apple TV model released just a few weeks ago.
- 2022 Apple TV 4K WiFi + Ethernet:
$149$144 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday portable storage deals
You can grab some great deals on portable SSDs, with some big Cyber Monday sales. Get more storage for less.
WD 2TB Elements SE - Portable SSD |
$249 $112 at Amazon
This awesome little hard drive will give you 2TB of speedy solid-state storage that works with either a PC or a Mac. It has read speeds of up to 400MB/s, and a compact, rugged design that means it won't break it you drop it. It has plug-and-play functionality and comes with a cable in the box (USB 3). You're unlikely to see a better discount than 50% on 2TB of SSD storage this Cyber Monday.
- WD 1TB My Passport SSD:
$199$99 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
Grab a monitor this Cyber Monday, and land a great deal. Add more screen to your desk, and increase workflow for less cashFlow!
HP U28 4K 28-inch monitor |
$449 $325 at HP
This large, 28-inch monitor will give you all the extra screen real estate you need to get more space to improve your workflow. This price is almost the lowest the monitor has been, with a large $125 saving on full price. That brings the monitor down to $325, the perfect price to take the plunge.
Desktop Monitors
- Apple Pro Display XDR:
$4,999$4,699.99 at Amazon
- Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand
):
$1,599$1,499 at Amazon
- Apple Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand):
$1,899$1,749 at Amazon
- Samsung 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor:
$369.99$199.99 at B&H Photo
- Dell Ultrasharp 24-inch U2421E:
$439.99$229.99 at Amazon
- Dell UltraSharp U3223QE, 31.5-inch UHD:
$1149.99$849.99 at Amazon
- ASUS ProArt 27-inch 4K:
$499.99$449.99 at Best Buy
- ViewSonic VA2447-MH 24 Inch Full HD Monitor:
139.99$95.99 at Amazon
Portable Monitors
- ViewSonic VA1655 15.6 Inch 1080p Portable IPS Monitor:
$149.99$129.99 at Amazon
- ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable USB Monitor:
$229.99$184 at Amazon
- ASUS ZenScreen Go 15.6” 1080P Wireless Portable Monitor:
$479.99$429 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
The LG C2 OLED range is probably the best TV on the market, and this stellar 55-inch deal is our pick of the bunch.
LG C2 OLED (55-inch) |
$1,799 $1,297 at Amazon
There's simply no better TV on the market for any application. Movies, TV, gaming — it does it all. Take advantage of this incredible deal to massively upgrade your home viewing experience.
- Amazon: TVs from $79, huge OLED sales
- Best Buy: save up to $730 on OLED TVs
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off new QLED TVs
- Walmart: huge savings, and TVs from $98
- Hisense 65" A6 4K TV:
$799$369 At Best Buy
- LG 48" A2 OLED: $1,299 $569 at Best Buy
- Samsung 75" 4K TV:
$849$579 at Best Buy
- LG C2 42" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$899 at Best Buy
- LG C2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,399$1,049 at Best Buy
- LG C2 55" 4K OLED TV:
$1,795$1,296 at Amazon
- Hisense 85" A7H 4K Smart TV:
$1,699$1,199 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday charger and powerbank deals
The Apple-made Magsafe battery pack for iPhone is currently an absolute steal at the moment, with $25 off.
Apple MagSafe Battery pack |
$99 $74 at Amazon
You'll get an extra two phone charges out of this bad boy, and it simply clicks onto the back of your phone with the MagSafe magnets. Barely any extra bulk, and more battery life? Sign us up. Save $25 at Amazon for it's second lowest price.
- Amazon: save on portable battery banks, charging hubs, and cables
- Best Buy: money off wireless chargers and adapters
- Walmart: savings on battery banks and charging hubs
- Baseus 2000mAH Power Bank:
$79$47 at Amazon
- Essri 3 pack lightning charging cable:
$21$8.49 at Amazon
- Lamicall iPhone charging stand:
$13$9 at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday Smart Home deals
Need yourself a smarter home (and nothing to do with that weird nineties Disney channel movie) and don't want to spend the world? These are some great deals on Smart Home kit this Cyber Monday, from Alexa to Homekit.
Ring DoorBell Pro |
$169 $99 at Amazon
This is a truly epic saving on one of the coolest smart doorbells around. This is the lowest price ever seen on this model - so you're getting the best deal. It features advacned motion detection, and works with most smart home services.
- Amazon: up to 50% off Blink Doorbell
- Best Buy: save up to $115 on ring products
- Fire Stick Lite and Alexa voice remote:
$29$14 at Amazon
- MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage control:
$29$17 at Amazon
best Cyber Monday Switch deals
Who doesn't love a switch deal? These are some of the best that we have spotted out there in the wild.
Nintendo Switch Bundle | $300 w/ free Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online membership at Walmart
When you purchase this Switch bundle, you don't only get the console, but a free game and free three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) as well. It's a great option for anyone getting their first Switch. NSO allows you to play online and gives you access to NES and SNES games.
- Gamestop: Switch deals with games, controllers, and systems
- Amazon: Deals on games and consoles
Best Cyber Monday toy deals
These toys make the most of your iPad or iPhone as they come with compatible apps that bring them to life. You’re able either control them, bring more information onto the screen or by using the camera for augmented reality experiences.
- Dino Dig VR - Virtual Reality Kids Science Kit, Book and Interactive STEM Learning Activity Set:
$34.99$27.99 at Amazon
- PlayShifu STEM Toys for Kids - Tacto Laser (Interactive Kit + App):
$49.99$39.99 at Amazon
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit (Works with iPads, iPhones):
$100.16$39.99 at Amazon
- Professor Maxwell's VR Dinosaurs - Virtual Reality Kids Science Kit (Includes Goggles compatible with iPhone):
$69.99$54.99 at Amazon
- Megadream MFi iOS Gaming Wireless Controller:
$49.99$39.99 at Amazon
- Osmo-Coding Starter Kit for Fire Tablet-3 Educational Learning Games (iPad Base):
$99.99$69.99 at Amazon
- Math Wizard and the Enchanted World Games iPad (Osmo Base Required):
$59.99$37.99 at Amazon
- Ruko RC Robot Carle with Voice and App Control, Programmable and Interactive:
$199.99$83 at Amazon
- XiaoR Geek Raspberry Pi Smart WiFi Robot Car Kit iOS App:
$599479.20 at Amazon
- PlayShifu Educational Word Game (Kit + iOS App with 9 Learning Games):
$74.99$39.99 at Amazon
- PAI TECHNOLOGY BOTZEES Coding Robots for Kids (iOS app):
$99.99$79.99 at Amazon
- Imagimake Mapology United States Puzzle Map with Capitals for iOS:
$24.99$19.99 at Amazon
What are Apple Cyber Monday deals?
When Black Friday comes to an end, the Cyber Monday deals come out to play - it's another opportunity for retailers to give you the best prices possible on the tech you're looking for.
There are reductions across the board at places like Amazon, where you'll find massive sales on Apple kit over the weekend and over Monday itself.
When do the Cyber Monday Apple deals end?
Some of these deals will go on into the following week - but for the most part, they will finish by the end of the day on Monday. That's not taking into consideration whether the products themselves have sold out. Either way, if you spot a good deal, its worth dropping the hammer as soon as you can.