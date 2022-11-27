The Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals: iPad, Apple Watch, iPhone and more

Cyber Monday is kicking off even though it officially starts tomorrow, and finding the right Apple deal on all of your favorite products can take hours of effort. That's why we've put together this massive hub of Cyber Monday Apple deals across all of its product ranges, including iPad, MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. What's more we've organised it into sections and highlighted the very best deals at the top of each.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are really just one big event these days, which is why many of the best deals we saw for Black Friday are still cooking right now as we head into Cyber Monday. With that in mind, here are all of the Cyber Monday Apple deals available right now.

The best Cyber Monday Apple deals

If you're only after a very specific Apple deal then you can check out some of our other Cyber Monday deal pages:

Apple Watch (opens in new tab)

MacBook (opens in new tab)

iPad (opens in new tab)

iPhone (opens in new tab)

AirPods (opens in new tab)

Apple Pencil (opens in new tab)

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals

The best Cyber Monday iPad deal is probably this saving on Apple's brand-new tenth-generation iPad, which is currently on sale for just $419 instead of $450. That might not sound like a big saving, but when you factor in the device is just weeks old, it's not to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) iPad | (Was $449) Now $419 at B&H (opens in new tab) The (10th Gen) iPad is on sale from B&H from now until late on Monday, November 28. It's one of the best deals we've seen so far. This iPad also works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) if you have the required adapter, so you can draw using it.

iPad cases and covers

ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable keyboard case: $109.99 $76.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Logitech keyboard cases are some of the best around and are officially made with Apple’s blessing meaning they are compatible with smart connectors and don’t just rely on Bluetooth.

Covers

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

There are some great deals out there on Apple Watches this Cyber Monday, not least on the Apple Watch Ultra. Save up to $60 when putting a new Apple Smart Watch on your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's $60 discount is the best price we've seen the high-end Ultra go for. The version with the orange wristband is out of stock at the time of writing, but the white and yellow options are still around. We've got you covered for alternative Apple Watch bands (opens in new tab) if you fancy a different color.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Undoubtedly, the best iPhone deal going for Cyber Monday is this Verizon offer that nets you a huge amount of discount and free stuff, but there's only one day left.

(opens in new tab) Up to $1000 off iPhone 14 Pro with trade-in at Verizon | free second phone | free Apple Watch SE | free iPad | free Beats fit Pro (opens in new tab) Get an iPhone 14 Pro and all your family Christmas presents in one go with this incredible iPhone Cyber Monday deal. Make sure to read the small print and jump through all the necessary hoops but FOUR Apple gifts is a huge deal.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

50% off AirPods so they're just $79? Yes please!

(opens in new tab) AirPods | (Was $139) Now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods second-generation might well be discontinued by Apple soon, but while they remain on sale they do see some excellent prices and deals that make them very affordable. Watch out for price drops that drop them below $100.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods alternatives deals

Save big on one of the best alternatives to AirPods Max from Sony.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH1000-XM4 | $349 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price is the lowest ever price seen on these Sony headphones, beating out the previous by around $40. For the price you'll get some great noise canceling to go with pretty good audio and one of the best hard cases in the business.

Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

There are loads of great Cyber Monday deals today, with some low prices on the likes of the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook pro 14-inch. Save some money on a new laptop.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Is it the newest MacBook Air? No. Does it still hold up? Absolutely. The M1 chip is still a beast, and the MacBook Air uses it to its full capacity, running deceptively powerful apps in a very svelte and slim chassis. While the design may not be the most recent, it is still stunning. and with $200 off at the moment, this is the MacBook Air deal that you've been waiting for.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals

There are only two Apple Pencils to choose from, but both are at their lowest ever prices right now!

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) | $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Pencil 2 now has a major saving at Amazon and is just $89. You can use this with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air for drawing and sketching, this is the best price we've ever seen on this particular model.

Apple Pencil 1st generation: $94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Cyber Monday Apple TV deals

The best Apple TV deal is a tiny saving on the brand-new model, which is miles cheaper than the previous model. There are also savings on the old one to be had, so watch out for those too.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2022) | $129.99 $123.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's the latest Apple TV 4K. Choose from 64GB or 128GB of storage. Enjoy USB-C for the first time. This deal is the best we've seen on this Apple TV model released just a few weeks ago.

2022 Apple TV 4K WiFi + Ethernet: $149 $144 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Cyber Monday portable storage deals

You can grab some great deals on portable SSDs, with some big Cyber Monday sales. Get more storage for less.

(opens in new tab) WD 2TB Elements SE - Portable SSD | $249 $112 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This awesome little hard drive will give you 2TB of speedy solid-state storage that works with either a PC or a Mac. It has read speeds of up to 400MB/s, and a compact, rugged design that means it won't break it you drop it. It has plug-and-play functionality and comes with a cable in the box (USB 3). You're unlikely to see a better discount than 50% on 2TB of SSD storage this Cyber Monday.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD: $199 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals

Grab a monitor this Cyber Monday, and land a great deal. Add more screen to your desk, and increase workflow for less cashFlow!

(opens in new tab) HP U28 4K 28-inch monitor | $449 $325 at HP (opens in new tab) This large, 28-inch monitor will give you all the extra screen real estate you need to get more space to improve your workflow. This price is almost the lowest the monitor has been, with a large $125 saving on full price. That brings the monitor down to $325, the perfect price to take the plunge.

Desktop Monitors

Portable Monitors

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

The LG C2 OLED range is probably the best TV on the market, and this stellar 55-inch deal is our pick of the bunch.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED (55-inch) | $1,799 $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



There's simply no better TV on the market for any application. Movies, TV, gaming — it does it all. Take advantage of this incredible deal to massively upgrade your home viewing experience.

Best Cyber Monday charger and powerbank deals

The Apple-made Magsafe battery pack for iPhone is currently an absolute steal at the moment, with $25 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple MagSafe Battery pack | $99 $74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You'll get an extra two phone charges out of this bad boy, and it simply clicks onto the back of your phone with the MagSafe magnets. Barely any extra bulk, and more battery life? Sign us up. Save $25 at Amazon for it's second lowest price.

Best Cyber Monday Smart Home deals

Need yourself a smarter home (and nothing to do with that weird nineties Disney channel movie) and don't want to spend the world? These are some great deals on Smart Home kit this Cyber Monday, from Alexa to Homekit.

(opens in new tab) Ring DoorBell Pro | $169 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a truly epic saving on one of the coolest smart doorbells around. This is the lowest price ever seen on this model - so you're getting the best deal. It features advacned motion detection, and works with most smart home services.

best Cyber Monday Switch deals

Who doesn't love a switch deal? These are some of the best that we have spotted out there in the wild.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Bundle | $300 w/ free Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online membership at Walmart (opens in new tab) When you purchase this Switch bundle, you don't only get the console, but a free game and free three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) as well. It's a great option for anyone getting their first Switch. NSO allows you to play online and gives you access to NES and SNES games.

Best Cyber Monday toy deals

These toys make the most of your iPad or iPhone as they come with compatible apps that bring them to life. You’re able either control them, bring more information onto the screen or by using the camera for augmented reality experiences.

What are Apple Cyber Monday deals? When Black Friday comes to an end, the Cyber Monday deals come out to play - it's another opportunity for retailers to give you the best prices possible on the tech you're looking for. There are reductions across the board at places like Amazon, where you'll find massive sales on Apple kit over the weekend and over Monday itself.