Apple Design Awards Finalists announced before WWDC

Every year, Apple hosts the Apple Design Awards, selecting Apps from the Apple App Store and then Awarding the best in design. The Awards feature different categories from Inclusivity to Innovation, each filled with stellar examples of what you can find on the app store.

The winners are announced at WWDC, and before this year's presentation Apple has announced which apps are up for an award.

The apps

There are six apps per category, and six categories overall making for a total of thirty six apps. Apple says that "t he Apple Design Awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design." Here's a breakdown.

Inclusivity

This category, Apple says, is all about creating a "great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages."

Anne

Anne is for deafblind people, translating sounds and written words into a series of vibrations, powered by international morse code.

Anne is for deafblind people, translating sounds and written words into a series of vibrations, powered by international morse code.

Universe allows you to "choose a domain and get set up in minutes" on iPad, iPhone, or Mac. Build websites without code, with VoiceOver and haptic touch built in.

Universe allows you to "choose a domain and get set up in minutes" on iPad, iPhone, or Mac. Build websites without code, with VoiceOver and haptic touch built in.

Assists with travel on iPhone, allowing for planning and simplifying of journeys.

Assists with travel on iPhone, allowing for planning and simplifying of journeys.

A Shukaku puzzle game with accessibility built in, allowing everyone to play.

A Shukaku puzzle game with accessibility built in, allowing everyone to play.

Play board games from thousands of years ago, supported by VoiceOver and Voice Control.

Play board games from thousands of years ago, supported by VoiceOver and Voice Control.

Follow the story of Hannah as she learns more about the women in her life and discovers herself.

Delight and Fun

This section is all about learning and playing games, which Apple says "provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies."

Duolingo

Learn a language on the go and build that streak as you learn day by day.

Learn a language on the go and build that streak as you learn day by day.

Read recipes from and learn to cook from some of the best chefs in the world, cooking along with their videos.

Read recipes from and learn to cook from some of the best chefs in the world, cooking along with their videos.

Sing along with creatures of the forest, and make music with your fingers.

Sing along with creatures of the forest, and make music with your fingers.

Play solitaire to get your horse to the finish line of the race – designed by the Pokemon people.

Play solitaire to get your horse to the finish line of the race – designed by the Pokemon people.

"A minimal and elegant logic puzzle – with words"

"A minimal and elegant logic puzzle – with words"

An open-world, top-down game with gorgeous pixel graphics. Editors' choice in the app store.

Interaction

Apple says that finalists in this category "deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform."

Shuffles by Pinterest

Build collages with pictures on your iPhone, powered by Pinterest

Build collages with pictures on your iPhone, powered by Pinterest

Read and see what the tides are doing and when, and see when the sunrise will be over the sea. "The Marine Weather app"

Read and see what the tides are doing and when, and see when the sunrise will be over the sea. "The Marine Weather app"

Track planes and airlines with maps, updates, and live-streamed data.

Track planes and airlines with maps, updates, and live-streamed data.

Get the ball out of the maze with a 3D ball puzzle.

Get the ball out of the maze with a 3D ball puzzle.

Solve fun, railway-based puzzles on your best iPhone or iPad.

Solve fun, railway-based puzzles on your best iPhone or iPad.

Create a cat, and take a cat friend through a Japanese Matsuri festival – make sure to keep your companion happy though!

Social Impact

These are apps that "improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues."

Learn a language on the go and build that streak as you learn day by day.

Teaches kids to talk from a young age with fun characters and activities.

Teaches kids to talk from a young age with fun characters and activities.

Find more peace and calm through meditation and guided relaxation.

Find more peace and calm through meditation and guided relaxation.

Follow a woman's life from birth til death, as "she tries to make sense of it all."

Follow a woman's life from birth til death, as "she tries to make sense of it all."

Help the cubs of the last fox alive on earth in this game about the environment.

Help the cubs of the last fox alive on earth in this game about the environment.

Defeat climate change in this card-based strategy game.

Visuals and Graphics

Only the most visually stunning pieces here. These apps "feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme."

Any Distance

Stay active with others and track your workouts.

Stay active with others and track your workouts.

The fitness app that puts your well-being first – track daily workouts and keep yourself within healthy activity levels.

The fitness app that puts your well-being first – track daily workouts and keep yourself within healthy activity levels.

Add effects to your video simply and easily, supporting green screens.

Add effects to your video simply and easily, supporting green screens.

Customize your warrior and take the fight to Diablo in the mobile version of the hit RPG.

Customize your warrior and take the fight to Diablo in the mobile version of the hit RPG.

The Mac port of the most recent Resident Evil entry, with support now for Apple Silicon.

Innovation

This section is for apps that "provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre."

Swing Vision

An AI tennis app that provides scoring and & Stats using footage from a camera, and more.

An AI tennis app that provides scoring and & Stats using footage from a camera, and more.

Use templates to get the best video possible on Mac, for apps like Zoom, Meet, and more.

Use templates to get the best video possible on Mac, for apps like Zoom, Meet, and more.

Improve your sleep and get more energy through the day with insights on your nightly habits.

A Shukaku puzzle game with accessibility built in, allowing everyone to play. Marvel Snap

A fast-paced puzzle and card collecting game featuring characters from the Marvel Universe.

The entrants

Those are the finalists for the awards, the results of which we'll see at the WWDC 2023 show, coming on June 5. There'll be more at Apple Park as well, including announcements for new kit like the Apple VR headset, a new MacBook Air 15-inch, and more information about iOS 17.