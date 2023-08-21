Apple Magic Keyboard Folio (10th gen) is the ’Best iPad accessory’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023
The ultimate iPad keyboard.
After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...
Best iPad accessory: Apple Magic Keyboard Folio (10th gen)
The Magic Keyboard elevates the iPad from a simple tablet to a powerful laptop alternative. It’s been a stalwart iPad Pro accessory for years, so we were overjoyed when Apple unveiled the new Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10. Apple’s entry-level iPad deserves a great Magic Keyboard and got one in October. With its full-size keys and epic trackpad, this is the ultimate iPad companion.
Honorable Mention:
Logitech Crayon (2023)
Nominees:
Apple Magic Keyboard Folio (10th gen) | Logitech Crayon (2023) | Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro | Benks Infinity Pro Magnetic iPad stand | CharJenPro MAGFLÖTT for iPad Pro | NovaPlus Pencil A8 Duo
Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Your source for all things Apple
Most Popular
By IM Staff
By IM Staff
By IM Staff
By IM Staff
By IM Staff
By IM Staff
By IM Staff