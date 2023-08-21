Apple Studio Display is the ’Best monitor for Mac’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best monitor for Mac: Apple Studio Display

All of the entries on this list were valiant, but there was only going to be one winner when it came to the best monitor for Mac — the Apple Studio Display. Despite a bumpy launch and some webcam hiccups, the 5K beast from the West Coast is the ultimate macOS viewing experience, except for maybe the looming Vision headset. It has a price tag to match, but if you’re really serious about pixels, there’s only one winner here. Our honorable mention is the Philips 27B, for when 4K is pixels a-plenty.

Honorable Mentions:

Philips 27B1U7903 4K

Nominees:

Apple Studio Display | Philips 27B1U7903 4K | Benq PD3220U | Porsche Agon PD32M | Dough Spectrum 4K Glossy

