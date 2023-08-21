Apple Vision Pro is the ’Most Wanted' winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Most Wanted: Apple Vision Pro

What else what it going to be. Rest assured, we’re just as excited as you for the massive release of Apple’s latest new product, and we can’t wait to get a Vision Pro headset wrapped around our noggins. It looks like it's going to be more a productivity machine, with lots of attention paid to the way that the headset is going to work in a workspace setting. That’s not going to stop us from spending hours and hours with it watching everything on Apple TV+ that we can lay our greedy little digital hands on. Or is that eyes? It does, after all, use your eyes to select options.

Honorable Mentions:

iMac Pro | Apple Car

Nominees:

Apple Vision Pro | iMac Pro | Apple Car | Apple Home Hub | AirPods Max 2 | Apple AR glasses

