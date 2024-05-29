Apple's next design trick? Building a Modern-day pyramid in Malaysia
It's the first in the country.
There are so many Apple Stores around the world that it can be easy to forget that some countries are yet to get in on the act. Malaysia is one example of that, but the company is about to fix that with its very first Apple Store in the country.
Apple has confirmed that it will open "Apple The Exchange TRX" in Kuala Lumpur at 10 am on June 22. But while we are yet to see what the inside of the store looks like, it's the outside that is going to capture plenty of attention.
In images shared to Instagram social network one Apple fan has shown off what is waiting for shoppers, and it looks like Apple's architects might have outdone themselves this time around.
Apple's coming to Malaysia
In images shared to the Instagram social network by the "malaysia.shoppingmall" account, the new Apple Store appears to be nothing short of a modern-day pyramid. And if this is what the outside looks like we can only imagine how cool the store will look on the inside.
On its website Apple simply says that it is "getting ready to open our first Apple Store in Malaysia, " adding that "We can’t wait to see you. Jom!"
The new Apple Store will be located at L1.40, The Exchange TRX, Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange.
