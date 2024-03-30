Edinburgh Apple Store vandalized as protest moves through city
Edinburgh's Apple Store has reportedly been vandalized by protestors with paint over the windows.
The Apple Store in Edinburgh, Scotland, has been vandalized, possibly as part of a protest moving through the city.
The store on Princes Street has seen its windows painted over with painted letters as seen in the images here.
While the reason for the protest isn't confirmed, the store next door, a branch of Barclays Bank, was targeted for reported links to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine as shared on X (formerly Twitter).
One bystander recorded the protest, alleging that the protestors had vandalized the store. You can see the video below.
The “peaceful protestors” are out in force in Edinburgh today. Customers and staff of Barclays are, once again, being harangued, while the Apple Store has been daubed with graffiti. Really selling their cause. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TSgunp9PLDMarch 30, 2024
Protests ongoing
In recent months, other stores and chains on the same street have been targeted by protestors for support of Israel.
On Christmas day, protestors painted 'Gaza bleeds: Boycott' on the newly constructed Princes Street branch of Starbucks. While it's unclear if this latest protest and act of vandalism are linked, the location of the Apple Store may have made it part of the collateral damage from the Barclays Bank even if not a target by itself.
We'll update this story once we receive confirmation either way.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
More from iMore
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By The Genius