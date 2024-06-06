Assassin's Creed Mirage Low Disk Space on iPhone — how to fix iPhone 15 Pro install issue

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple’s M1 iPads or better. However, some users are having trouble getting the game to run. But fret not, if you’ve just downloaded the free Mirage demo or bought the game at its 50%-off introductory price and have encountered the “Low Disk Space” error, there’s an easy fix.

iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple Featuring a Titanium finish and the powerful A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro is perfect for gaming on the go. Play Assassin's Creed Mirage today with the best iPhone on the market.

How to fix the Low Disk Space error on Assassin’s Creed Mirage for iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Have you loaded up Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iOS 17 for the first time and unfortunately can’t get past a pop-up that claims you have “Low Disk Space” despite loads of storage on your device because you paid over $1,000 for one of the best iPhones? I was in the same boat, excited to play Mirage but hit with an annoying pop-up that made me worry I had been taking too many photos of my dog.

Well, the fix is simple. Just restart your iPhone and when it turns back on you should be able to play AC Mirage with no bother at all. That’s all there is to it, you’ll need to log in to Game Center and Ubisoft Connect, but once you’ve got through the bloatware you’ll be able to explore 9th-century Baghdad on your iPhone for the first time.

On the fence? There’s a free demo!

Are you intrigued by the idea of playing a console game on your iPhone but don’t want to fork out the $24.99 price tag? Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a 90-minute free trial so you can see what the game looks and performs like on iPhone before taking the plunge. You’ll need to be quick though, that $25 price is only for a limited time before the game goes up to $49.99, more expensive than you’ll find PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions if you look hard enough.

GameSir G8 Galileo | $99.99 $79.83 at Amazon The perfect controller to turn your iPhone into a handheld gaming machine. If you want to play AC Mirage on the go, the GameSir G8 Galileo is a fantastic option

More from iMore