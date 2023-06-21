Best Apple Prime Day 2023 deals: The best iPhone, Watch, iPad, and Mac deals in one place

With Amazon Prime Day come the best Apple Prime Day deals. For two days in the heat of summer, Amazon reduces the prices of thousands of products – including Apple gear, from Apple Watches to iMacs and everything in between. There are always some great deals on Apple tech over Prime Day, and we’re hoping to see even more deals this year. This year, Prime Day is over the 11-12 July, so there's not long to wait!

We get Apple deals every year, with big reductions across the board. This year, however, pay close attention to the M1 MacBook Air and the Apple Watch SE – we think there are going to be some big deals on those two, perhaps more than the other products you can buy.

Here, we’ve found and put together all the best Apple deals on Amazon at the moment and made some small predictions about what we think we can expect over the two days of Prime Day.

Best Apple Amazon deals

Best Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Apple Watches are some of the best Apple devices for when you’re on the go, and getting one for cheap is always a bonus. These are some of the Apple Watches to watch out for over Prime Day, and you want to see more then check out our dedicated Apple Watch Prime Day page.

Apple Watch Series 8 | $399 $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 8 is yet to see a big deals event proper, but Prime Day could be a big day for the wearable. We’ve already seen some great deals on the watch, but Prime Day will likely have an even greater saving.

Apple Watch SE | $249 $239 at Amazon This is the Apple Watch to look out for over Prime Day. It’s already the best-priced Apple Watch, so we reckon we might see even better prices come Amazon’s sale.

Best iPad Prime Day deals

iPads are super useful for work and play, but they tend to come at a high price. Grabbing an iPad deal over Prime Day is always a great idea for saving money on a new iPad, and these are the iPads you should be looking after. For more iPad deals, check out our dedicated iPad Prime Day page.

iPad Air | $599 $551 at Amazon The iPad Air has seen some epic deals, and this deal remains one of the best prices the older model has seen. Thanks to its relative age, it's possible that we may even see better deals than this over Prime Day – it’s well worth keeping an eye out for.

iPad mini | $499 $469 at Amazon The iPad mini is another older tablet with some epic deals on it. Over Prime Day, we could well see an even lower price, so if you’ve been waiting for a little while, it might be worth stealing yourself for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple’s headphone lineup is varied and top quality, and they’re even better when you can get them with a solid Prime Day deal. The AirPods Max are the AirPods to look out for this year, with some already great discounts over the last few months. If you want to see more AirPods deals, then check out the dedicated AirPods Prime Day page.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $229 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are reaching the middle of their life as a product, so we’re starting to now see heftier discounts. This price remains the best price that the AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, although it’s likely that they’ll see an even lower one during Prime Day.

AirPods Max | $549 $477 at Amazon The AirPods Max are the most expensive of Apple’s headphones, and they tend to command a lofty price. This current deal is a solid one, but it’s likely that it will be beaten over Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Mac deals

Finding a Mac with a reduction is always a great bet, and there is often no better time than Prime Day. This year, we’re expecting big deals on the likes of the MacBook Air M1, so keep those eyes peeled for a great price. If you’re looking for more great Mac deals, check out our Prime Day Mac page.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon This MacBook Air M1 deal remains the lowest price that the slim and light laptop has ever been, so with any luck, we’ll see an even better deal over Prime Day.

MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2499 $2249 at Amazon The bigger model of the Pros has got a stunning deal at the moment, making the laptop its lowest price ever. There may not be any deals quite as good as this one over Prime Day, but keep your eye out for a massive reduction.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

At the moment, there aren’t any massive deals on iPhones, but there we’re hoping for some bit price drops over the two days. Pay attention in particular to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone SE – we think those models are likely to get discounts. If you want to see more iPhone Prime Day deals, head over to our iPhone Prime Day hub.

iPhone SE | $429 at Amazon The iPhone SE is the cheapest, most budget iPhone – it’s still a solid little phone, however, so it’s well worth the investment. There are currently no deals on the iPhone SE on Amazon, but with any luck, we’ll see a reduced price during Prime Day.

iPhone 12 | $668 at Amazon The iPhone 12 is another slightly older model, although its still a solid little handset. This price is slightly cheaper than full price, although you’ll soon find that you can find it cheaper elsewhere. Hopefully, Prime Day will bring more deals.

About Prime Day

What is Prime Day? Prime Day is a two-day event held by Amazon in mid-summer to reduce prices on thousands of different products all over the website. That means you’ll not only see deals on Apple products but also on accessories and the like. We spend the two days tracking the very best deals, and telling you all about them so that you can get the most out of Prime Day.

Will I need a Prime account? Yes, for all the best savings you will need a Prime account. The best deals are always reserved for members of Amazon's subscription program, so if you want the biggest savings, make sure you’re signed up and good to go. If you don’t have an account, you can always go for a thirty-day free trial – just remember to cancel it before you get charged at the end of the month.