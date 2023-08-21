CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock is the ’Best Mac accessory’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best Mac accessory: CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock

In the age of connectivity, the dock is king. Building a workstation requires the ultimate in power and precision, and none delivers more than the CalDigit TS4. With 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 USB-C ports, 5 USB-A ports, audio, power, ethernet, card readers, and more, there is no better desktop companion.

Honorable Mentions:

Twelve South Curve Flex

Nominees:

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock | Twelve South Curve Flex | Lululook 360 Rotating Folding laptop stand | HyperX DuoCast microphone

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners