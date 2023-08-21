CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock is the ’Best Mac accessory’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

By IM Staff
published

Thunderbolts are go.

CalDigit iMore Awards
(Image credit: Future / CalDigit)

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

 Best Mac accessory: CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock  

In the age of connectivity, the dock is king. Building a workstation requires the ultimate in power and precision, and none delivers more than the CalDigit TS4. With 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 USB-C ports, 5 USB-A ports, audio, power, ethernet, card readers, and more, there is no better desktop companion. 

Honorable Mentions:
Twelve South Curve Flex

Nominees:
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt dock | Twelve South Curve Flex | Lululook 360 Rotating Folding laptop stand | HyperX DuoCast microphone 

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners

