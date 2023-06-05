Death Stranding: Directors Cut announced for Mac at WWDC 2023

By Daryl Baxter
published

Get ready to deliver in M2 later this year.

Death Stranding MacOS
(Image credit: Apple)
At WWDC 2023, Hideo Kojima took the event to announce Death Stranding: Directors Cut coming to macOS, for later in 2023.

Kojima-san mentioned how he had been an Apple user since 1994, and he was excited to bring gaming to the Mac.

Death Stranding MacOS

(Image credit: Apple)

For those unaware, Kojima-san was at Konami for over 30 years, before being fired once Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was completed back in 2015. After creating Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was its first project, first released on Sony's PlayStation 4.

With Death Stranding 2 already in the works, Kojima-san clearly sees an opportunity on the Mac here.

