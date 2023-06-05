Death Stranding: Directors Cut announced for Mac at WWDC 2023
Get ready to deliver in M2 later this year.
At WWDC 2023, Hideo Kojima took the event to announce Death Stranding: Directors Cut coming to macOS, for later in 2023.
Kojima-san mentioned how he had been an Apple user since 1994, and he was excited to bring gaming to the Mac.
For those unaware, Kojima-san was at Konami for over 30 years, before being fired once Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was completed back in 2015. After creating Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was its first project, first released on Sony's PlayStation 4.
With Death Stranding 2 already in the works, Kojima-san clearly sees an opportunity on the Mac here.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.