Death Stranding: Directors Cut announced for Mac at WWDC 2023

At WWDC 2023, Hideo Kojima took the event to announce Death Stranding: Directors Cut coming to macOS, for later in 2023.

Kojima-san mentioned how he had been an Apple user since 1994, and he was excited to bring gaming to the Mac.

(Image credit: Apple)

For those unaware, Kojima-san was at Konami for over 30 years, before being fired once Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was completed back in 2015. After creating Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was its first project, first released on Sony's PlayStation 4.

With Death Stranding 2 already in the works, Kojima-san clearly sees an opportunity on the Mac here.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.