Donate to (RED) this holiday season with Apple Pay in your local Apple Store and help the Global Fund fight HIV/AIDS

If you go to the Apple Store before December 8, Apple will donate $1 to The Global Fund to help with research to fight HIV and AIDS.

Every purchase made via Apple Pay qualifies for the promotion, whether that's at your local Apple Store, on Apple.com, or via the Apple Store app.

Apple has been a proud supporter of The Global Fund for years and often sells (PRODUCT)RED-themed products to contribute to the ongoing fight against AIDS.

(RED) says, "Over the past 17 years, Apple has helped raise more than a quarter of a billion dollars for the Global Fund through the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories. The Global Fund provides access to healthcare services to millions of individuals in communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa."

"This includes critical work in rural communities and support for pregnant women and their families to ensure preventable and treatable disease is preventable and treatable for everyone."

In celebration of the promotion, Apple has put together a lovely webpage showcasing all of the (PRODUCT)RED items it currently sells in-store and online.

Support the Global Fund this holiday season

If you want to play your part and support The Global Fund during the holidays, heading to your Apple Store and purchasing via Apple Pay is the easiest way to make a small difference. You can also opt to purchase Apple's (PRODUCT)RED items like the red iPhone 14 or the red Apple Watch Series 9.

You can also join the fight against HIV and AIDS by donating to (RED) directly on its website. 100% of the money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund which is one of the world's largest funders of global health.

"(RED) grants support life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive. JOIN (RED). SAVE LIVES."