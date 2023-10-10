Everything you can get for free today during the Amazon Prime event

Amazon Prime Day is back, sort of. The Big Deal Days event is happening right now, and as ever there are some great deals to be had. However, you might not fancy spending any money, in which case you'll be pleased to know there's actually a ton of stuff you can get for free.

There are deals on gift cards, subscriptions, and more. As long as you've got an Amazon Prime account (you can even get one of those for free), here are all the things you can get for free during the Prime event.

Amazon Prime Freebies

20% off at some of your favorite retailers You can get $10 for free when you buy $50 worth of gift cards. They do have to be one of the few selected on the Amazon Prime Day page, but even then you’ll stand to save loads of money. Just head over to the Amazon Prime Day gift card page to see what you can get a hold of.

A free £5 in Amazon gift card balance If you're in the UK, you can get a free £5 Amazon gift card just by using Amazon Top Up to the tune of £60. Simply add funds to your gift card balance, and you'll get a free reward! This is perfect if you're planning to spend £60 or more, it's literally free money!

A free 30-day Prime Account So you know how Amazon Prime usually would cost you money? It needn’t for a little while – you can get a free thirty-day trial so that you can have a try of all of Prime’s benefits. For the grand cost of absolutely nothing, you can try out Prime Video, Amazon’s premium streaming service, Prime next-day delivery for the speediest delivery this side of strapping a rocket to your parcel, and crucially, access to the Prime Day deals that we’ve been hyping for the last, oh I don’t know... month. It’s easy to get, too – just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page , and then get your free trial. Simple. Easily canceled too, so that you don’t accidentally get charged at the end of the 30 days.

3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited What's better than a free month of something? 3 free months of something. This is a great Prime Day freebie and nets you one of the biggest music streaming libraries for nothing – or at least nothing for a little while. Just hop over to the Amazon Music Unlimited page , and grab your free 3 months. Oh sorry, didn’t catch that… what do you get? Amazon Music Unlimited is the Big A’s answer to Spotify and Apple Music and works seamlessly with Amazon’s smart home Alexa standard. It’s also got something that Spotify does not have – Hi-Res music streaming for no extra cost. It’s a great streaming service, and to get it for free for four months saves you in excess of $30.

30 days free Audible So there’s already loads of stuff that you can get for free – but a month of Audible is one of the best. Fancy relaxing and listening to an audiobook? You can do that, and have a listen to a free audio book every month. With an Audible subscription, you’re essentially given the Amazon Music Unlimited of audiobooks, so that you can listen to recorded versions of your favorite books in the car, on when you’re chilling. Or when you’re working. Or cooking. Anywhere, really – that’s kinda the whole point. Just sign up for an Audible account through Amazon and get those free d ays .

A year of Deliveroo Plus If you're in the UK, an Amazon Prime account gets you a year's worth of free Deliveroo Plus, a benefit more important than life itself. Deliveroo Plus gets you free delivery on all orders over £25, plus other discounts and benefits.

Free Games with Prime Gaming Prime Gaming is one of the best benefits of Amazon Prime. It's literally just a constant flow of free stuff. Right now, for instance, you can get Football Manager 2023 and Ghostwire Tokyo, all for free. There are also in-game content giveaways for popular titles like World of Warcraft and Apex Legends, too.

All of the free things

These are just some of the free things you can get from Amazon if you're a Prime subscriber, or if not, why not grab a free trial and take advantage of the best Big Deal Days sales going right now? Early big discounts include savings on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, now $50 off, AirPods Pro with USB-C nearly 25% off, and more.