Exclusive Steve Jobs book gifted to Apple employees floods eBay

Last week, the Steve Jobs Archive was released as a free eBook that anyone can read either online in a browser, or downloaded in an eBook reader. The book told the late Steve Jobs's story through his own emails, interviews, and presentations, giving a bigger picture of the man himself.

That same eBook was also released in a beautiful looking hard-back book and handed out to employees of Apple and Disney – who promptly put the book on eBay.

Selling for up to $1000

Apple handed out copies with the release of the eBook to select lucky employees, and the book arrived on the popular internet auction site not a few moments later. If you do a quick search for the Jobs archive on eBay (opens in new tab), you'll find hundreds of copies of the book for sale, with prices ranging from $100, all the way up to $25,000. The latter feels slightly optimistic, but the lower ranges are perhaps a more realistic view of how much the book sells for.

Either way, as with most Apple limited-release items, it seems like 'Make Something Wonderful' will become a collector's item. After the sale of the first iPhone for $35,000, it shows that collectors are willing to pay a great deal of money for old or collectible Apple products.

You can still read the book online or download it from the Jobs Archive website (opens in new tab). The book tells the story of Steve Jobs in a creative and delicate way. You'll learn about how Jobs saw the world, how he viewed Apple, and how he saw everyone's opportunity to change the world in their own small way. It's a great read and one that you don't have to spend $1000 to get a hold of – you can easily just download it to your best iPhone. Just don't expect the eBook to accrue value.