Google reportedly wants you to ditch Safari on your iPhone to increase its search revenue - putting its deal with Apple at risk

Just days after reports suggested Google's emissions goals look unlikely due to its push into AI content and search results, it appears the company is looking to increase its search revenue by nudging users away from using Safari.

Apple's agreement to position Google as the default search engine on Safari on iPhone is reportedly worth billions per year, but Google seemingly isn't happy with the reliance on Apple's device.

The Information reports that the US Justice Department's lawsuit against Google for a monopoly on search and advertising has accelerated plans to nudge users to conduct searches through its own apps should the ruling put an end to its arrangement with Apple.

The report suggests progress stalled last year, with Google aiming to reach 50% of searches being conducted through its apps by 2030 - and currently sitting on around 30% (up from 25% five years ago).

(Image credit: Brett Jordan)

Google looks to break iPhone searches away from Safari

The Information's report suggests that a decline in Safari-based Google searches would mean the payments the company makes to Apple could drop from the $20 billion paid last year.

Google has run plenty of ad campaigns to extol the virtues of its apps for search, but The Information says these did little to attract customers to download Chrome on Apple devices. New hire Robby Stein (formerly of Instagram and Yahoo) is tasked with moving iPhone customers to Google apps.

