Google reportedly wants you to ditch Safari on your iPhone to increase its search revenue - putting its deal with Apple at risk
Chrome or Safari?
Just days after reports suggested Google's emissions goals look unlikely due to its push into AI content and search results, it appears the company is looking to increase its search revenue by nudging users away from using Safari.
Apple's agreement to position Google as the default search engine on Safari on iPhone is reportedly worth billions per year, but Google seemingly isn't happy with the reliance on Apple's device.
The Information reports that the US Justice Department's lawsuit against Google for a monopoly on search and advertising has accelerated plans to nudge users to conduct searches through its own apps should the ruling put an end to its arrangement with Apple.
The report suggests progress stalled last year, with Google aiming to reach 50% of searches being conducted through its apps by 2030 - and currently sitting on around 30% (up from 25% five years ago).
Google looks to break iPhone searches away from Safari
The Information's report suggests that a decline in Safari-based Google searches would mean the payments the company makes to Apple could drop from the $20 billion paid last year.
Google has run plenty of ad campaigns to extol the virtues of its apps for search, but The Information says these did little to attract customers to download Chrome on Apple devices. New hire Robby Stein (formerly of Instagram and Yahoo) is tasked with moving iPhone customers to Google apps.
More from iMore
- Forget iOS 18, Apple is already hard at work on iOS 19, watchOS 12 & more
- iOS 18 will add support for new languages to key iPhone software features including the keyboard and search
- Twilio confirms hackers obtained cell phone numbers of Authy users - so you might want to switch to Apple's iOS 18 Passwords app
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.