Here's what the iMore team hopes Apple announces at its 'Far Out' event

Happy Apple Event week! Apple's "Far Out" special event is just days away now and set to kick off on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 AM PDT.

In addition to announcing the all-but-confirmed iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the company is also rumored to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and even a chance for AirPods Pro 2.

While we've already talked about the best conspiracy theories we could come up with for the event, we also asked the team what they actually expect and hope Apple announces at its "Far Out" event.

Here's everything the team hopes to see at Wednesday's event!

Christine Romero-Chan - Senior Editor

I hope to see a 48-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro, as the rumors have been suggesting. The iPhone has remained at 12 megapixels for the past seven years, which is just far too long. Competing Android devices have gone way past 12MP for some time now, and it’s about time Apple catches up with the competition. I’d also like to see some kind of increased range for zoom (optical if possible), like Samsung’s “Space Zoom.” And if Apple is bringing a possible astrophotography mode (the Apple logo on the event invite looks like stars), then having better zoom and more megapixels could definitely help with that.

Also, I really want to see an Always-On display — it’s been on the Apple Watch since Series 5, so why can’t we have the same on the iPhone? Many Android devices have already been doing this for years, and with all the new Lock Screen customization options, this just seems like the next logical step.

Stephen Warwick - News Editor

I'm fine with iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, but what I really want to see are some new AirPods Pro and a new HomePod!

Bryan Wolfe - Staff Writer

I’m hoping to see a “rugged” Apple Watch that changes the game somewhat in terms of display size and quality. Also, I always love seeing the new watch bands; Apple does a great job of releasing fall-focused bands each year. I also want to see the iPhone 14 Plus and see what all the fuss is about

Luke Filipowicz - Staff Writer

I’m hoping to see ‘One More Thing’. Even if that ends up being the Apple Watch Pro, which some have speculated, it’s just always so iconic when Tim Cook (Steve Jobs before him) says it and they show off something really cool. Plus, they haven’t used the legendary line since 2017 to introduce the iPhone X. I think it’s about time for another occurrence, don’t you?

Tammy Rogers - Buying Guides and Deals Writer

I would really like to see the new AirPods Pro - I love the first version, and I'm excited to see what they do with the next! They've had plenty of time to get them up to speed with the competition, as Sony and even Samsung's offerings now offer potentially superior sound and noise canceling. Or a new HomePod — I've only just picked my second-hand HomePod, but I'd love to see what new tech they could stuff into a refreshed model!

Joe Wituschek - Contributor

More than anything, I'm most excited about the prospect of an Apple Watch Pro. I've been using the Apple Watch since its first generation (lovingly known as the Series 0) and my biggest issue with the watch is still the battery life. When I track a lot of exercise in a given day, especially if I am on a camping or backpacking trip, every Apple Watch has died before the end of the day.

If Apple brings truly all-day battery life for people like me on top of making the watch even more rugged, I can't think of anything else I'd need from an Apple Watch. Wait, satellite connectivity! I want satellite connec-

We're only days away now

We're only a few days away from finding out if any of our hopes and dreams actually come to life.

Apple is holding its "Far Out" special event on Wednesday, September 7. The live stream will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT.