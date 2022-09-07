How to re-watch Apple's iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2 event

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. During the event, Apple announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

Whether you missed the prerecorded stream or just want to watch everything all over again, there are a number of ways to do so.

How to rewatch Apple's "Far Out" event

One way to re-watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices (opens in new tab), so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices, including the best MacBook to enjoy the event all over again in 4K quality. You can re-watch the "Far Out" special event on the Apple TV app by searching for Apple Event or asking Siri to "watch the Apple Event."

Another way to re-watch the special event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now and is nice enough to keep the events on its official YouTube channel for years after they occur.

You can watch Apple's "Far Out" event on YouTube below:

While it might not be the first place you think of, Apple does drop its live events into a feed on Apple Podcasts as well. It's not a bad way to watch if you want to turn it on, tuck your iPhone in your pocket, and listen to the audio of the event. You can watch the special event on Apple Podcasts app at the Apple Events (opens in new tab) area.

Apple Events website (Image credit: Joe Wituschek / iMore)

The last way to re-watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple, in addition to all of the other outlets, always makes its events available to re-watch on its website in case you don't have access to the others.

You can re-watch the special event on the Apple Events website (opens in new tab).