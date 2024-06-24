iOS 18 may soon let you use Meta AI with Apple Intelligence

Apple and Meta are reportedly in talks to bring Meta AI to Apple Intelligence in the future, similar to ChatGPT’s incorporation in iOS 18.

According to the Wall Street Journal , Facebook’s parent company Meta has held discussions with Apple about integrating Meta AI , the company’s smart assistant that’s used in Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, with Apple Intelligence. This would be a similar partnership to the one Apple announced with OpenAI’s ChatGPT at WWDC 2024. If an agreement is reached, Apple Intelligence could prompt users to employ Meta AI for certain queries. However, it’s important to note that Apple won’t be bringing several features to EU users later this year , which includes Apple Intelligence, due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This means any potential partnerships would only benefit users who don’t live in the EU.

Apple Intelligence was the headline feature at WWDC 2024 . This new AI is coming to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, as well as iPads and Macs with Apple silicon for U.S. English users later this year. Apple Intelligence will offer features such as generative emojis, being able to help with your writing, and big improvements to Apple's assistant, Siri. For example, Siri will be able to control individual app features, such as deleting an email, creating a new note, and more.

This will be available as a beta later this year for U.S. users to try out Apple Intelligence, with plans to roll out the AI model to other countries next year.

Who else could partner with Apple Intelligence?

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi mentioned in an interview with YouTuber iJustine that Google Gemini , the company’s AI assistant, could also feature in Apple Intelligence one day.

“We want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice, so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future,” Federighi reveals. “I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.”

This means that Apple Intelligence could one day draw from several AI models, such as ChatGPT, Meta AI, and Google Gemini to determine which one can generate the best result for a user’s query.

Apple Intelligence is set to debut with iOS 18 , macOS Sequoia , and iPadOS 18 later this year for U.S. users only. The reported discussions with Meta and Google could suggest that we won’t have long to wait and see if these AI models will be part of Apple Intelligence in the near future.

