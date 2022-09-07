iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura are launching in October

If you've been wondering when iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will launch, Apple has given you a little more information regarding that today.

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" event where the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

In the press release for AirPods Pro 2, Apple mentioned that, in order to take advantage of all of the new features for the earbuds on iPad and Mac, they'll need to have iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura installed.

The company also revealed that, instead of releasing "later this fall," iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will roll out to everyone during the month of October:

For full feature functionality, use AirPods Pro (2nd generation) paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system software. Personalized Spatial Audio profiles and Find My will be available with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in October.

Does that mean we're in store for an October event?

If Apple is planning to release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in October, there's a good chance that we're in store for an iPad and Mac event during that month as well.

Rumors continue to build about the 10th generation iPad, iPad Pro with M2 chip, and some new Macs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the company host an event in October to announce these new products and release the latest software to support them around the same time.

However, we're still at least a month away from having to worry about that. For now, let's focus on and enjoy all of the announcements that Apple has made at today's event. It's time to get hyped about the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, and the AirPods Pro 2's improving noise cancellation. We'll worry about the iPad and Mac next month!