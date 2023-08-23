iPhone 15 color options might include these five gentle pastel shades
We might see the return of an orange iPhone
A handful of great new pastel colors are said to arrive with the iPhone 15 launch in September, after having been tested over the course of the development of the new phones. While we can’t expect to see all of them when the iPhone actually arrives, it’s encouraging to see some new options coming our way.
Another Apple insider has revealed accompanying colored charging wires. It seems likely that these wires are linked to their respective iPhone colors but we will have to wait a few short weeks to find out how accurate they are.
Brand new iPhone 15 colors
As originally reported by URedditor, the following colors were tested on the iPhone 15 during developmental stages:
- Pink / Rose Gold / Blush Gold
- Green
- Blue
- Yellow
- Orange
- Black / Midnight / Dark / Basalt
As these were only used in tests, there’s no guarantee they will pop up in the iPhone 15 launch in a few weeks, and they also don’t mention the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Apple likely wouldn’t test colors it won’t consider for its new lineup of phones and another report backs up many of these color decisions.
The color range on the Pro and Pro Max models tends to be quite different to the standard range and we have received no confirmation here either way. Everything reports only applies to the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models as of right now.
Kosutami, an Apple insider, showed off a selection of charging wires on X — including orange, yellow, blue, white, black, and purple. These color matched cables are intended to be bought alongside their respective iPhones, suggesting that the cables that make it to market may have an accompanying phone color. It is currently rumored to have MFI certification, which could make third party chargers a little less efficient. This means that Apple really has to get the charging cable right to justify this decision.
With the swap to USB-C now seemingly under way, it makes sense for Apple to increase the color lineup this year to further incentivize consumers to make the switch. These new cables are reportedly up to 1.5 meters long and are capable of 35w charging, making phone charging just a little quicker. As we are just a few weeks out from the Apple event, we can expect confirmation either way sometime soon.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
