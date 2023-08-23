iPhone 15 color options might include these five gentle pastel shades

A handful of great new pastel colors are said to arrive with the iPhone 15 launch in September, after having been tested over the course of the development of the new phones. While we can’t expect to see all of them when the iPhone actually arrives, it’s encouraging to see some new options coming our way.

Another Apple insider has revealed accompanying colored charging wires. It seems likely that these wires are linked to their respective iPhone colors but we will have to wait a few short weeks to find out how accurate they are.

Brand new iPhone 15 colors

As originally reported by URedditor , the following colors were tested on the iPhone 15 during developmental stages:

Pink / Rose Gold / Blush Gold

Green

Blue

Yellow

Orange

Black / Midnight / Dark / Basalt

As these were only used in tests, there’s no guarantee they will pop up in the iPhone 15 launch in a few weeks, and they also don’t mention the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max . However, Apple likely wouldn’t test colors it won’t consider for its new lineup of phones and another report backs up many of these color decisions.

The color range on the Pro and Pro Max models tends to be quite different to the standard range and we have received no confirmation here either way. Everything reports only applies to the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models as of right now.

Kosutami , an Apple insider, showed off a selection of charging wires on X — including orange, yellow, blue, white, black, and purple. These color matched cables are intended to be bought alongside their respective iPhones, suggesting that the cables that make it to market may have an accompanying phone color. It is currently rumored to have MFI certification, which could make third party chargers a little less efficient. This means that Apple really has to get the charging cable right to justify this decision.